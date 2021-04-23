• Sara Taglieri of Kingston, N.H., said she and her husband "heard this god-awful blast" that knocked pictures off their walls when some people set off an 80-pound Tannerite explosive target during a gender-reveal party held in a nearby quarry.

• Terrance Pleasant, 47, a police lieutenant in Winnsboro, La., accused of asking a woman who was involved in a two-car wreck for sexual favors and money in exchange for a favorable accident report, was charged with bribery and abuse of office, investigators said.

• Claudia Zanfi, an Italian artist and creator of the Urban Beehives project, said 17 new honeybee hives designed by international artists have been installed in Milan to bolster plant pollination in the city's growing green spaces while creating "an intersection between artistic language and biodiversity."

• Nicole Franklin, 43, of Des Moines, Iowa, pleaded guilty to federal hate-crime charges for intentionally driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she thought one was Mexican and the other a member of the Islamic State group, prosecutors said.

• Ernesto Martinez, 23, and Armando Perez, 40, two motorcycle police officers in Hialeah, Fla., accused of issuing dozens of bogus tickets to drivers they never pulled over, are facing numerous counts of official misconduct, police said.

• James Brown, 41, of Marion, Va., accused of burning a cross on the front lawn of a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil-rights protest, pleaded guilty to violating federal housing rights laws, prosecutors said.

• Jewell Jones, 26, a Democratic state lawmaker from Inkster, Mich., arrested in a drunken-driving incident and accused of resisting police after he drove his SUV into a ditch, warned state troopers not to hit him or he would call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a report.

• Anne Oredenko, an attorney for a New York City woman arrested over a minor charge that was later dismissed who was shackled by police for hours while in labor and after giving birth, has settled a lawsuit against the city for $750,000.

• Andre Fleming, a Daytona Beach, Fla., police officer, said a turtle that smashed through a windshield and gashed the forehead of a 71-year-old woman as she rode with her daughter on Interstate 95 suffered a few scratches on its shell and was released into the woods.