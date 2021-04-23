India's 314,000 new virus cases a 1-day record

NEW DELHI -- India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most-populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen.

The infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. It's the second-highest total in the world next to the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

Fatalities rose by 2,104 in the past 24 hours, raising India's overall death toll to almost 185,000, the Health Ministry said.

A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medicine and are running on dangerously low levels of oxygen.

The New Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use to hospitals to save people's lives. "You can't have people die because there is no oxygen. Beg, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency," the judges said, responding to a petition by a New Delhi hospital seeking the court's intervention.

The government is rushing oxygen tankers to replenish supplies to hospitals.

Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Thursday that "demand and supply is being monitored round the clock." He said that to address the exponential spike in demand, the government has increased the quota of oxygen for the seven worst-hit states.

Lockdowns and strict curbs have brought pain, fear and agony to many people in New Delhi and other cities.

In scenes familiar across the country, ambulances are rushing from one hospital to another, trying to find an empty bed. Grieving relatives line up outside crematoriums, where the number of bodies has jumped.

"I get numerous calls every day from patients desperate for a bed. The demand is far too much than the supply," said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, a doctor at Bengaluru-based Shanti Hospital and Research Center.

"I try to find beds for patients every day, and it's been incredibly frustrating to not be able to help them. In the last week, three patients of mine have died at home because they were unable to get beds. As a doctor, it's an awful feeling," Gururaj said.

Yogesh Dixit, a resident of northern Uttar Pradesh state, said this week that he had to buy two oxygen cylinders at $160 each, more than twice the normal cost, for his ailing father because the state-run hospital in Lucknow had run out.

He bought two "because the doctors can ask for another oxygen cylinder at any time," he said, adding that he had to sell his wife's jewelry to meet the cost.

FOOTBALL IN AUSTRALIA

While much of the world contends with a surge in covid-19 cases, Australia takes another big step toward normality this weekend when about 100,000 football fans will gather in the nation's largest sports stadium -- without having to wear masks.

The government has tamed the virus by shuttering its border and through rigorous testing and contact tracing, giving Australians an enviable level of freedom. But after winning the containment battle, the country now risks losing the vaccination war as supply shortages and a slow rollout jeopardize the economic recovery.

International tourism and higher education have little chance of recovering until the border reopens -- and that won't happen until most of the population has been vaccinated. With only 1.7 million shots delivered so far in a nation of almost 26 million, Australia is ranked 93rd on Bloomberg's Global Vaccine Tracker.

The timeline for vaccinating all Australians by October has slipped, potentially into early next year, when Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government will seek re-election.

Australia is in a group of countries including New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan that were successful in controlling the spread of covid-19 but have fallen short of the massive vaccination pushes seen in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

Morrison says he's secured access to 170 million doses and that his rollout strategy is now hostage to vaccine nationalism, with the European Union barring delivery of some 3 million AstraZeneca shots.

His plans have also been slowed by blood-clotting concerns, with Australia joining other nations in preferring not to give the AstraZeneca shot to people younger than 50. The AstraZeneca vaccine forms the backbone of Australia's vaccination effort and the health guidance has heightened concerns the rollout won't be completed this year.

The main opposition Labor party is on the attack.

"The federal government hasn't made the vaccines available," Labor leader Anthony Albanese told reporters. "They have put all of their eggs in the AstraZeneca basket."

The government also faces criticism for tasking family doctors to administer the bulk of shots rather than establishing mass vaccination hubs. Along with supply shortages, that's contributing to the holdup, said Catherine Bennett, the chair in epidemiology at Melbourne's Deakin University.

"There's been more of a trickle feed in the early stages of the distribution," she said.

In a bid to ramp up the rollout, Morrison announced Thursday that Australia will prioritize Pfizer vaccines for those 50 and younger, people in elderly and disability care, quarantine workers and those in remote areas.

