Jury gives us hope

After the murder of George Floyd was caught on video in May, people across the country took to the streets to protest. I was among them. We voiced our anger, sadness and frustration. But that’s not all we did.

Across the country, many people also started attending—virtually or otherwise—their local city council meetings. Police violence against Black men and women is a national issue, but local government is where accountability takes place, and where ordinary folks can push the levers of power.

I threw myself into local action after Floyd’s death. A professor of African and African American studies, I—along with fellow Oklahoma City residents Maurianna Adams and Quintin Hughes Sr.—formed an organization called Communities for Human Rights to combat racism and discrimination in our city.

People can accept that reform happens slowly if citizens see signs that the system will hold people accountable at the most basic level. Absent hope, reform is impossible. For that reason, an acquittal for Derek Chauvin would have been devastating. The cynicism such a move would have caused would have deflated the myriad pushes for local change across the country.

Now that Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter, many of us feel a sense of relief. The outcome was far from inevitable, despite the overwhelming evidence. The officers who ruthlessly beat Rodney King 30 years ago in Los Angeles—an attack also captured on video—were acquitted. The officer who placed Eric Garner in a chokehold in New York City in 2014 was never charged.

Tuesday’s verdict is welcome, but it is not a moment to celebrate and it is not in the larger sense justice: George Floyd is still dead. The system is still broken: Overall, the criminal justice system does not sufficiently protect Black Americans.

We have seen substantial if modest advancements in my heartland city, and the coming together of ordinary citizens, activists, and organizations has been impressive. When we began our campaign to address human rights violations, we started by gathering support in a general way from residents and community partners.

As we looked at what other municipalities were doing, we noticed a glaring omission: Most large cities have human rights commissions on which community members serve that address these concerns. Oklahoma City had one for 30 years until it was dissolved in 1996; we asked that it be re-established.

In Oklahoma, the city’s mayor appointed a task force to study our proposal—which then voted in March to re-establish the commission we sought. The task force will present the ordinance to the city council in the coming weeks.

What’s happening here—a steady push for racial justice—is happening across the country. And our efforts are bearing fruit beyond bureaucratic commitment to enforce human rights. Our local Arnall Family Foundation, for instance, created a Black social justice fund “to advance racial equity and justice in Oklahoma City.” It has distributed almost $300,000 to support 17 projects run by Black-led organizations.

A year ago I wrote that I was at best cautiously optimistic about the ability of justified protests to sway public opinion and about the potential for police reform, even given what the Floyd video showed. White people, I observed, tend to express enthusiasm about racial justice in the abstract, yet retreat when presented with specifics.

After the Chauvin verdict, I have been nudged, however slightly, toward the view that through community engagement, we can get closer to justice for everyone. The jury could have gutted grass-roots activism by failing to hold Chauvin to account. It did not do the wrong thing, and that is not nothing.

Andrea Benjamin, an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of “Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting.”