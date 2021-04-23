Lady Lion recruits include 3 transfers

Three college transfers are among Dawn Brown's recruiting class for the 2021-22 women's basketball season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Former University of Tennessee at Martin guard Sade Hudson, former Jacksonville (Fla.) University forward Kassidy Ingram and former Talladega (Ala.) College guard Tyeisha Juhan have joined soon-to-be high school graduates Timiyah Guevara of Denver and Kourtney Rittenberry of Loganville, Ga., as the newest Lady Lions hoping to turn around a team that went 3-18 and 2-13 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

"These student-athletes are an incredible fit for UAPB because they are exceptional student-athletes," said Brown, heading in her third season at the helm. "Not only are they smart, but they appreciate what the Pine Bluff community and a degree from UAPB will mean for their futures. I think they're excited to help us win and do big things on the basketball court, but will also contribute on campus beyond the walls of the H.O. Clemmons Arena. We are very excited about this class beyond just their skill on the basketball court."

Hudson, at 5-feet-8, averaged 24.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 1.7 assists per game with the Skyhawks, who won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship and won two consolation games in the Women's National Invitation Tournament. Brown said Hudson has something to prove and plays with a chip on her shoulder.

"Adding a combo guard that can play at the one or the two that's a high-level shooter will sure bring a lot of excitement to our UAPB fans," Brown said.

Brown is reuniting with the 5-10 Ingram two years after serving as an assistant coach at Jacksonville. Ingram played high school basketball in Pennsylvania, where she was named third-team All-State and won district and division championships.

Brown is excited about the energy and positivity she expects Ingram to bring to UAPB.

"Ingram is an ultra-competitive athlete and she has great size," Brown said. "She will be able to post smaller guards up and also get in the paint and bang with the best of the bigs."

But the best-kept secret according to Brown is the 5-foot-9 Juhan, who is 316 points away from eclipsing 2,000 points for her collegiate career. Juhan was just named National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American and Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

"My conversations about basketball with her have been at an extremely high level since we first began to chat," Juhan said. "... Ty is a dynamic guard who can score at all three levels that has a reputation of making plays."

Guevara, at 5-feet-4, ran the point at Denver South High School and averaged 20 points, 7.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5 rebounds per game.

"This firecracker has been blazing the books and setting records in the state of Colorado," Brown said of Guevara. "Small frame, but a heart of a lion. T [Timiya] has limitless potential and we can't wait to witness her develop as a true point guard learning from her other teammates."

Rittenberry is the tallest guard in the recruiting class at 6-1. Brown said the Grayson High School standout will become more of a physical presence once she adds strength.

"Having a 6-1 guard on the wing in our offense will definitely make us tougher to defend in the front court and with Kourtney's work ethic and drive, her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor will have an immediate impression in our conference."