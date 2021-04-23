Listen Here!: Stellar's Self-Produced, Self-Mixed Project Has 'Nothing To Prove'

"I"

JeGong

Pelagic Records

JeGong is the amalgamation of two distinct forces within post-rock and heavy music, Dahm Majuri Cipolla, drummer of MONO (Japan) and Watter, and Reto Mäder of Sum Of R. Bursting with new ideas, the group's energies focus on the crossroads between ambient, experimental, kraut and post-rock, while blazing trails with their electronic-forward approach.

For their new album "I," dropped on Oct. 16, the duo used krautrock as a launchpad to move into uncharted realms -- thereby conjuring the original, truly bold spirit of the style. The result is a record without inhibition -- 14 tracaks emblematic of the adventurous spirit at the dawn of electronic music converging with the wide-eyed wonder toward experimentation found at the height of the psychedelic movement.

"Nothing To Prove"

Ervin Stellar

Ervin Stellar is the public persona of Andrew Jordan, who moved from New York to Nashville following his 2018 album, "The Moment." That relocation is referenced in the first line of his new album's title track, setting up a series of musical snapshots that are executed in a hard-to-pin-down mix of organic tones and greasy grooves. "Nothing To Prove" was released March 26 and reflects the sounds of Jordan's youth in Southern Michigan, where his mother preferred country on the radio while his dad enjoyed playing jazz records at home.

Jordan self-produced and self-mixed the entire project to make sure he achieved his desired sound. "I guess the satisfaction of self-producing is that I get to carry that whole journey through, from writing the song to sitting back and listening to the master recording and saying, 'Yep, that was the vision, it's here.'"

__

This spot will continue to be filled by news and reviews of new albums, both local and national. Send information about your new releases to Jocelyn Murphy at jmurphy@nwadg.com.