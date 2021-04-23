Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police find man's body in vacant residence

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | April 23, 2021 at 10:47 p.m.
Police tape

The Little Rock Police Department opened a homicide investigation Friday night after finding the body of a man in a vacant residence east of the city's downtown.

Officers found the body of an unidentified Black man in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, about a half-mile northeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange.

"The victim's injuries were consistent with a homicide" and the investigation is ongoing, police said on Twitter.

There have been 21 homicides in Little Rock this year, according to police. The last one occurred a week ago, when police responding to a report of a shooting at 901 Fair Park Blvd. on April 17 found a man's body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT