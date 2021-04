MAGNOLIA -- A 26-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, Magnolia police said.

Officers responded to a call at West Calhoun Street in Magnolia about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday. Upon their arrival, officers found Kenneth Alexander, 29, with a stab wound. The officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Alexander died due to his injuries.

Investigators were called in and identified Tony Griffin Jr. as the suspect. Officers found Griffin and took him into custody.