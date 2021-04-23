• U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's reported $2 million book deal is drawing criticism from legal experts, who say its size and timing create bad optics for a court that is already in the political cross hairs. The advance, first reported by Politico, would be the largest ever for a Supreme Court justice, topping the $1.5 million Justice Clarence Thomas received for his 2007 memoir and the $1.175 million advance Justice Sonia Sotomayor got for hers, published in 2013. This book would emerge unusually soon for a justice who joined the court only six months ago and has just two majority opinions to her name. The third and final nominee of former President Donald Trump, Barrett, 49, won Senate confirmation to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg right before the 2020 election after a rushed and bitter fight. Barrett declined to comment. The book, to be published by Sentinel, a conservative imprint of Penguin Random House, is expected to be about how judges should avoid letting personal views seep into rulings, according to Politico. While federal law doesn't preclude judges from being paid for writing books, such a large advance would raise "problematic" optics given that she is paid $250,000 annually as a justice, said Charles Geyh, a judicial ethics specialist and professor at Indiana University's Maurer School of Law. But, another judicial ethics scholar, Stephen Gillers of New York University Law School, said he doesn't see Barrett's deal as posing an ethics problem, noting that judges are limited in what public statements they can make.

• Rapper Cardi B took issue Thursday with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B's performance last month at the Grammy Awards as "inconsistent with basic decency." She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song "WAP." Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers and suggestive moves. "Wake up FCC, and begin to do your job," Grothman said. "The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency." Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues, such as the murder conviction this week of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. "This gets me so mad ya don't even know!" Cardi B tweeted. "I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait! This is wat state representative decide to talk about." Grothman's spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.