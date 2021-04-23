2nd flight a success for Martian copter

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s little Mars helicopter aced its second test flight Thursday, soaring even higher and longer than before.

The 4-pound chopper, named Ingenuity, hovered longer and also flew side to side this time, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. It achieved the intended altitude of 16 feet and even accelerated sideways 7 feet. The latest hop lasted 52 seconds, 13 seconds longer than the first one.

The success came just three days after Ingenuity made the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. The helicopter is carrying a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, N.C., in 1903.

Flight controllers had to wait four hours before learning Thursday’s outcome. Like it did during Monday’s 10-foot-high hop, the helicopter sent back a black and white photo showing its shadow against the dusty, rock-strewn surface now known as Wright Brothers Field.

“It sounds simple, but there are many unknowns regarding how to fly a helicopter on Mars,” Ingenuity’s chief pilot, Havard Grip, said from JPL in a statement. “That’s why we’re here — to make these unknowns known.” NASA plans up to three more test flights in the next 1½ weeks, venturing higher each time with more complicated acrobatics. The rover team allotted one month for the $85 million tech demo. Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on the rover Perseverance, which will set off on its journey to find any signs of past microscopic life once Ingenuity’s flights are complete.

NYC subway bomb plotter gets life term

NEW YORK — A federal judge in Manhattan sentenced a Bangladeshi immigrant to life in prison Thursday, saying he plotted to carry out a “barbaric and heinous” plot to kill as many people as he could with a suicide bombing attack in New York City’s subway beneath Times Square in 2017.

Akayed Ullah, 31, was sentenced by Judge Richard J. Sullivan, who said Ullah had carried out “about as serious a crime as there is,” though he largely failed when the bomb attached to his chest barely exploded in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority, burning him severely but largely sparing those around him from severe injuries.

“A life sentence is appropriate,” Sullivan said. “It was a truly barbaric and heinous crime.” Ullah, a Bangladeshi who got an entry visa in 2011 because he had an uncle who was already a U.S. citizen, spoke through a white mask over his black beard and apologized before hearing the sentence.

Prosecutors said the attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Plea guilty in killings of 8 in Ohio family

A man pleaded guilty for his role in the murders of his child’s mother and seven other members of her family on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of when the shootings were discovered in southern Ohio.

Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 counts in Pike County court in a deal with prosecutors that spares him from a potential death penalty. He agreed to cooperate in the cases against his parents and brother, who also are charged in the Rhoden family slayings of seven adults and a teenage boy.

The charges included eight counts of aggravated murder, as well as charges of conspiracy, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and other charges.

Wagner, 28, said he was deeply sorry. He wasn’t immediately sentenced, but his lawyers acknowledged Wagner understands that the plea means he will likely die in prison.

The killings in April 2016 — at three trailers and a camper near Piketon — took authorities more than two years to investigate before they announced the arrests.

George Billy Wagner III, Angela Wagner and their son George Billy Wagner IV have pleaded innocent.

Prosecutors alleged the Wagner family planned the killings for months, motivated by a custody dispute.

Transgender shelter denial policy ended

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is withdrawing a Trump-era policy that would have allowed taxpayer-funded homeless shelters to deny access to transgender people.

The move is partially symbolic; the proposed policy never took effect and was still being hotly debated last fall when former President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection.

One of President Joe Biden’s first actions after taking office was signing a Jan. 20 executive order on combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Biden directed every executive branch agency to examine further steps that could be taken to combat such discrimination.

Under Trump and his housing secretary, Ben Carson, HUD proposed a rule modification that would have allowed single-sex homeless shelters to deny transgender people access.

New HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge called the move a “a critical step in affirming HUD’s commitment that no person be denied access to housing or other critical services because of their gender identity.”