Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Amanda Moore, 45, of 2002 S.E. Bayhill Drive in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Moore was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Assefa Egziabher, 44, of 835 W. Piedmont Place in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Egziabher was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Corey Dalton, 36, of 1525 Slape St. No. 29 in Johnson was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Dalton was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Van Neely, 57, of 2012 Collins Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Neely was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Christopher Barnes, 41, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery and theft of property. Barnes was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Michael Schraeder, 29, of 495 N. Coral Canyon Loop in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Schraeder was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

• Jason Isaac, 33, of 810 Guinn St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Isaac was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Willie Blackston, 41, of 21200 Perry Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Blackston was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Johnathan Martinez, 29, of 2201 Turner St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with fraud. Martinez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dani Treat, 18, of 2923 Greenwich St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. Treat was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• David Echols, 37, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Echols was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.