TENNIS

Nadal advances in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal beat Kei Nishikori 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The 11-time tournament champion looked ready to roll to a quick victory after dominating the first set, but Nishikori responded with some fine net play to level it at 1-1. Nadal broke Nishikori twice in the decisive set, converting his second match point by driving a forehand winner down the line. The top-seeded Nadal is still searching for his best tennis after being upset in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals by Andrey Rublev. He needed three sets to beat 111th-ranked Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in his first match in Barcelona on Wednesday. Nadal will face Britain's Cameron Norrie next. Norrie advanced after David Goffin retired in the second set of their match due to injury.

Halep victorious in return

Simona Halep returned from injury to start her clay-court season with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. The third-ranked Romanian was back on court for the first time since a shoulder injury forced her out of the Miami Open last month, and in only her second match since her straight-sets loss to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. There was no sign of rust as Halep wrapped up her win over Vondrousova in less than an hour without facing a single break point. Halep plays Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals after the Russian upset eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-1, 7-5. Elina Svitolina came through a tougher test as she beat three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 7-6 (4), 6-3.

GOLF

Albertson leads in Texas

Anders Albertson fired a 9-under 62 Thursday to take the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas. Albertson holds a one-shot lead at the Texas Rangers Golf Course over Max Greyserman. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is at 4-under 67 after the first day. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) both shot a 2-under 69. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in a 2-over 73 as did Matt Atkins (Henderson State).

FOOTBALL

Seahawks re-sign QB

The Seattle Seahawks have brought back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle on Thursday to stay in the role he's held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks. Smith, 30, has appeared in just one game with Seattle, completing four of five passes for 33 yards in last year's blowout win over the New York Jets.

BASKETBALL

UK guard dies in crash

Kentucky said freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19. The school announced Clarke's death in a release Thursday night, but did not include any more details. Coach John Calipari said he was "absolutely gutted and sick tonight" and called the player "a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy." The 6-7 Clarke entered the NBA Draft last month after playing in just eight games last season because of a right leg injury. He averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. On Wednesday, he signed with Klutch Sports Group. Agency CEO Rich Paul announced on Twitter that he was saddened and devastated by Clarke's passing and called him "an incredibly hard-working young man."

Wizards' rookie out for season

Washington Wizards rookie forward Deni Avdija will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right leg. The Wizards said that an MRI exam Thursday showed Avdija has a hairline fracture of his right fibula. The team said the 20-year-old from Israel does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery in about three months. Washington's regular-season finale is May 16. The first-round draft pick was hurt and taken off the court in a wheelchair during Washington's 118-114 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Avdija landed awkwardly after missing a layup late in the second quarter. He lay on the floor for several minutes and teammate Jordan Bell came off the bench to cover his lower leg with a jersey. Washington selected Avdija with the ninth overall pick in last year's NBA Draft. The 6-9 small forward has been starting for the Wizards and is averaging 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

VOLLEYBALL

Kentucky moves on to finals

Kentucky will play for its first national championship in women's volleyball after beating Washington in four sets in the NCAA semifinals Thursday night in Omaha, Neb. The second-seeded Wildcats will play Saturday against either No. 1 Wisconsin or No. 4 Texas. The Wildcats (23-1) lost a set for the first time in the tournament and came from six points down to win the third. Avery Skinner led the Wildcats with 19 kills and national player of the year Madison Lilley had a season-high 63 set assists and 14 digs. The Wildcats won 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17. Washington (20-4) had become the first team to win three five-set matches in an NCAA tournament. Samantha Drechsel had 18 kills and Ella May Powell (Fayetteville) had 41 assists to lead the Huskies.

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Japan's Kei Nishikori during the Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Japan's Kei Nishikori during the Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a match against Japan's Kei Nishikori during the Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a match against Japan's Kei Nishikori during the Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Japan's Kei Nishikori returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Japan's Kei Nishikori during the Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)