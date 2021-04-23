100 YEARS AGO April 23, 1921

JONESBORO — Chester Freeman, star witness for the presentation in the trial of DeWitt Garrett, charged with arson and night riding, testified in Circuit Court here this afternoon that Garrett and others set fire to a house in the eastern part of Craighead county. His testimony followed that of Dr. H. H. McAdams, owner of the house, who identified the property which the night riders burned. Freeman testified that he was on his way home on the night of the fire, and that when he reached the McAdams house he was stopped by Garrett and others, who insisted that he join the night riding party.

50 YEARS AGO April 23, 1971

Betty Martin, 17, of 811 D Street, and her cousin Martha Martin of 816 G Street, both of North Little Rock’s Dixie Addition, put on their roller skates Thursday morning and skated to Northeast Junior High School at 2600 Jacksonville Boulevard — a distance of six miles. It was Earth Day and the students had decided to get to school by means other than vehicles that pollute the air. Most of them rode their bicycles, but Betty doesn’t have a bike, so she and her cousin skated. (They usually ride the school bus.) It took them an hour and 40 minutes — from 7 to 8:40 a.m., and some of the trip was along heavily traveled Interstate 30.

25 YEARS AGO April 23, 1996

FORT SMITH —The tornado sirens never blew Sunday night to warn Fort Smith residents that a tornado was about to strike because the National Weather Service didn’t notify officials here in time. Fort Smith City Administrator Strib Boynton blamed the lack of warning on the distance between Fort Smith and the National Weather Center offices in Little Rock and Tulsa that track storms in this area. “We’re outside of the range of the Doppler radar,” Boynton said.

10 YEARS AGO April 23, 2011

Health advocates are praising a new law that will increase the number of children protected from smoking in cars, but others wonder how well the law will be enforced. Act 811 of 2011 will ban smoking in motor vehicles where a child “less than 14” is a passenger. It takes effect July 27. Enacted during the recent legislative session and signed into law March 30 by Gov. Mike Beebe, the act amends Act 13 of 2006, which prohibits smoking in vehicles when a child under age 6 and weighing less than 60 pounds is restrained in a child-safety seat.