OTHERS SAY: The other half

Now that more than half of the adult population of the United States has been vaccinated with at least one dose, and eligibility is open nationwide to all over age 16, the next monumental task is to vaccinate as much of the remaining half as possible. The goal is to reach some kind of herd immunity, when enough people are immune through either vaccines or previous infection that the coronavirus can’t spread fast or far.

Still, pockets of resistance persist, such as in the military. Some 48,000 Marines have declined to be vaccinated among 123,000 offered shots, according to military.com. Because the vaccines are being administered under an emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, commanders cannot order troops to accept a corona-virus vaccine; it is a personal decision. This should not be hard: Would those troops face combat without protective gear? No. The shot is just as important as the helmet.

The good news from a recent poll by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation is that, overall, the country is growing more enthusiastic about getting vaccinated. The most positive change in March was among Black Americans, who have traditionally been wary. But there are still hurdles. Republicans and white evangelical Christians were the most likely to say they will not get vaccinated, with almost 30 percent of each group saying they will “definitely not” be vaccinated.

This is a time for leadership. A January survey showed that evangelical leaders overwhelmingly planned to get vaccinated; they should step up to persuade their congregations. Former president Donald Trump should speak more loudly to his base. Role models are also valuable. Elvis Presley got the polio vaccine backstage on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1956, then publicized it on radio, and vulnerable teenagers flocked to follow. Today’s stars should, too.

Ultimately, vaccines are essential to put out the wildfire of infection around the globe and help prevent variants from spreading. They will bring us closer to pre-pandemic normality—a gift not to be hesitant about.