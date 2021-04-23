P.A.M. profit $11.9M in 1Q, but exec notes bad weather's impact

TONTITOWN -- P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. reported first-quarter net income of $11.9 million, or $2.08 a share after reporting a loss of $1.3 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

The Tontitown trucking company posted revenue of $148.9 million in the period, up from $129.1 million a year ago.

"Although we had a record first quarter and our team navigated the challenges well, we are not satisfied with these results. Severe weather conditions during February negatively impacted our primary operating lanes and limited our ability to achieve internal targets set for the quarter," P.A.M. Transportation President Joe Vitiritto said in the report Wednesday.

The company's trucks covered 47,067 miles in the first quarter, down from 54,086 miles a year ago. Revenue per truck per week rose to $3,550 in the first quarter from $3,355 a year ago.

"We recovered well and regained momentum as we progressed through March but not enough to fully recover the February lost opportunities. We will continue to focus on the challenging driver market and are doing whatever is necessary to find, retain, and grow our driving force, which is our most valuable asset," Vitiritto said.

P.A.M. Transportation shares rose $2.54, or 4.26%, to close Thursday at $62.16.