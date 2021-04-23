Panthers get tie with late goal after Cats fail to put game away

CABOT -- The calls kept coming from Cabot's bench.

Give me four more minutes. Give me three more minutes.

No, Cabot wasn't trying to hang onto a lead or draw. The Panthers were the ones trailing and just hoping their backup goalkeeper wouldn't get caught in a Conway offensive onslaught, so they could maybe get one more chance to pull even.

And with a little luck, it came.

Trent Chisholm's looping cross from 14 yards out on the sideline bounced over the head of Wampus Cats goalkeeper Hayden Hull and into the back of the net for the equalizer with 1:54 to play, allowing Cabot to escape with a 1-1 draw against Conway at Panther Stadium on Thursday night.

The Panthers played the majority of the game without their starter in net after Connor Reid left the field in the 18th minute unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Cabot brought in 14-year-old freshman reserve Grant Walker to replace Reid and he performed admirably, only giving up a 47th-minute header to Wampus Cats defender Jonathan Caldwell, who took advantage of the diminutive Reid.

"We're not for moral victories. ... We knew we really played badly at their place and that was a little bitter to us," Panthers Coach Michael Reitz said. "It's not a win. I told the guys we stole a tie."

Neither team really could gain much traction over the opening 40 minutes. Although Conway (11-1-4, 6-1-3 6A-Central) put on a lot of pressure just before intermission, stressing the right side of the Cabot defense, the game remained scoreless as the teams headed to the locker room.

But with the Wampus Cats aiming to just get as many shots on goal as possible and hopefully force a mistake by Walker, they started to play their way into the game.

That's when Caldwell capitalized on a questionable corner kick call. After the referee initially signaled for a goal kick before changing to a corner, Conway's tallest player got up to knock home the night's opening goal and put Cabot (9-3-4, 5-3-4) in a hole.

The visitors kept the pressure on for the next 30 minutes, controlling the majority of the possession and having their way in terms of getting forward with chances to double their lead.

"The second half, we came out and tried to be aggressive," Wampus Cats Coach Matthew Page said. "We had an offsides that was a goal. We had opportunities where we hit it at the keeper instead of into the corner. ... But at the end of the day, you've still got to put it in the back of the net.

Conway, nonetheless, has a chance to play its way to a regular-season conference title and a top seed in the Class 6A state tournament. The Wampus Cats will host Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, with a win giving them control of the conference going into their final two games.

"We're going to break this down and try to fix things before the playoffs," Page said. "But we still have everything in front of us."