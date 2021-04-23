Peralta drives in 7 to take down Reds

CINCINNATI -- David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBI, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11 on Thursday.

Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run home run as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four and boosted its record to 9-10.

"I'm real happy with what we did," Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said. "We won three games in a tough environment in about 40 hours. I'm real proud of the guys."

The Reds lost their fourth in a row, finishing a 2-4 homestand.

Cincinnati's Jesse Winker had his third career two-home run game, Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season as he returned from a two-game suspension and Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto and Jonathan India also went deep. All of the Reds' home run came from among the top four spots in the batting order.

"Any time you get swept at home, it's tough," Castellanos said. "The only thing we can do is shower it off and get ready for tomorrow because we've got a big series against St. Louis."

Peralta tied his career high with his third five-hit game. He hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, had three singles and finished a double short of the cycle. He raised his average from .213 to .269.

"To have a day like that is a big relief for me," Peralta said. "I've been putting in a lot of hard work at home plate, trying to read better. Today was the day -- a great sweep for us."

Lucas Sims (0-1) struck out pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera to strand the potential go-ahead run on second base in the ninth.

Josh Rojas led off the 10th with an RBI single that drove in Cabrera, who started the inning on second under pandemic rules.

Stephen Vogt's single and Pavin Smith's walk loaded the bases, and Cionel Perez relieved with one out, got the second out, then allowed three consecutive extra-base hits.

Caleb Smith (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for his first win since Sept. 23, 2019, for Miami at the New York Mets.

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman allowed 2 runs -- 1 earned -- and 4 hits in 5 innings with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Cincinnati became the first team in major league history to lose when it hit at least six home runs and its starting pitcher allowed two runs or fewer, according to STATS.

India hit his first career home run, in his 65th plate appearance, tying the score 8-8 in the eighth with a solo drive off Yoan Lopez. India's helmet came off and he raised his right arm triumphantly as he rounded the bases.

Suarez had two hits in his last 27 at bats before his his first home run since April 10, a 441-foot, two-run drive tied the score 4-4 in the sixth off Taylor Widener, who allowed 4 runs and 5 hits in 5 1/3 innings with a career-high 7 strikeouts.

Arizona opened an 8-4 lead in the seventh, helped by five walks from Carson Fulmer and Sean Doolittle in an inning that included two-run home runs by Winker and Votto.

Winker also homered on Widener's second pitch of the game.

CUBS 4, METS 3 (10) Jason Heyward had a game-ending, pinch-hit single in the 10th after Dan Winkler stranded the bases loaded in the top of the inning, and Chicago beat New York to complete a three-game sweep. Kris Bryant had two hits and two RBI and Willson Contreras also drove in a run as Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh consecutive time dating to June 2019. Pete Alonso homered for New York, which got a stellar outing from the bullpen until Edwin Diaz let in the automatic runner in the 10th. Javier Baez, who made the last out in the ninth, started the 10th on second. Diaz (1-1) hit Matt Duffy with the first pitch to put two runners on, and David Bote sacrificed them to second and third. Pinch-hitter Eric Sogard was intentionally walked to load the bases. Heyward then hit for Winkler and hit a sharp grounder into right field.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 7, RED SOX 3 (10) Mitch Haniger hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning moments after Sam Haggerty's go-ahead double, and Seattle rallied past Boston despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night. Haggerty made it 4-3 with his double off Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1), Seattle's first hit since Ty France's tying, two-run double against Nick Pivetta with two outs in the fifth that snapped the right-hander's no-hit bid. Haniger, who walked twice, came up later in the 10th and belted a shot out to right-center for his fifth home run of the season. Haggerty doubled in his only at-bat after entering the game as a pinch-runner in the eighth, tying it at 3 when he scored on a throwing error one inning after Boston had reclaimed a one-run lead. Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox, who were cruising behind Pivetta but couldn't hold leads of 2-0 and 3-2.

YANKEES 6, INDIANS 3 Rougned Odor's two-out, two-run single broke a seventh-inning tie and sent New York to a victory over Cleveland in the opener of a four-game series. Odor was batting just .107 and in a 3-for-28 slide when he came up against Nick Wittgren (0-1). He slapped his single through the middle to score Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres to break a 3-3 tie as the Yankees got just their second win in eight games. Kyle Higashioka homered in the eighth for New York, which entered with its worst record to open a season since 1991, when Stump Merrill managed and Don Mattingly manned first base. Domingo German (1-2) returned from a demotion to the alternate training site and shook off falling behind 3-0 in the first. He lasted six innings and won the first time since serving a suspension under baseball's domestic violence policy that started in September 2019 and ended his season with an 18-4 record. Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green combined for two innings of relief, and Aroldis Chapman struck out the side around a walk in the ninth for his third save.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 4, TIGERS 2 Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo's drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat Detroit. Colin Moran and Erik Gonzalez hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth in the game played through snow flurries at times. With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn't end up scoring. With men on first and third and one out, Sam Howard (2-1) came on and retired Robbie Grossman and Willi Castro on flyballs. Adam Frazier had three hits for the Pirates, including a one-out single off Jose Cisnero (0-1) in the eighth. Frazier advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Moran's single off Gregory Soto to give Pittsburgh the lead for good. Richard Rodríguez pitched a perfect ninth for his third save, sending the Tigers to their sixth loss in seven games. JaCoby Jones hit a home run for Detroit in the fifth.

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11 (10)

Chicago Cubs 4, NY Mets 3 (10)

San Francisco 3, Miami 0

San Diego at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3 (10)

Houston 8, LA Angels 2

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

