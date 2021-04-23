Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 4-23-21

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., invites the community to attend its annual men's day virtual celebration at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. The speaker will be Glenn Harden. Participants may connect to the service at https://www.facebook.com/KingsHighwayMissionaryBaptistChurch.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host Jeremiah Warrior as the featured speaker at 6 p.m. Sunday during the Kingdom Building program. The community is invited to attend. The church also invites people to services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

PRAIRIE LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 16th anniversary of its pastor and wife, the Rev. Alvin C. Lowe and Fleshia Lowe. The church will honor them with a drive through parade and musical at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must have picture identification.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 6107 Dollarway Road, will be the site for volunteers to meet for the spring cleanup sponsored by the city of Pine Bluff. Volunteers should meet at the church at 8 a.m. May 1 to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments. Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers and transportation to the cleanup sites throughout the community. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

CHERRY STREET AME ZION CHURCH, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

NEW ST. HURRICANE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites the community to tune in weekly with the pastor, Derick Easter. Services are 11 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and Youtube Live @ New St. Hurricane Baptist Church.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.