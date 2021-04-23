Plan for Everglades proceeds in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A key project in the restoration of the Everglades moved forward Thursday with the signing of an agreement between Florida and the federal government to construct a huge reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had made the reservoir a priority, went to the edge of the Everglades in western Palm Beach County to sign the agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow construction to begin on an aboveground storage facility designed to provide fresh, clean water to the Everglades.

Under south Florida’s current water control system, originally designed to dry out land for cities and farms, much of that water gets discharged into the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, where it has fueled algae blooms that killed fish, fouled beaches and drove away tourists. Meanwhile, the vast wetlands of the Everglades suffered from a lack of moisture, deprived of the historic flow of water south from the lake.

Since taking office, DeSantis has pressed for work to move forward on the 10,500-acre reservoir, which is intended to store water that would otherwise be lost to the ocean, allowing it to be delivered to the wetlands that need it.

Work on the long-stalled Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir in western Palm Beach County is to be shared between the state and federal governments, The Associated Press reported.