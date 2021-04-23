PREP SOFTBALL: Defensive gem saves day for Rogers

CENTERTON -- On a day where runs were hard to come by, it was a defensive web gem that proved to be the difference for Rogers High.

With the game tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, Bentonville West had a runner on first when Grace Cordell laid a beautiful bunt down the third base line that rolled through the Rogers infield. Olivia Thornton, who had led off the inning with a single, raced around the bag at second and headed to what appeared to be an open third base.

But Rogers catcher Carli Jones sprang out from behind the plate and raced to third as the ball rolled to Lady Mounties' left fielder Ava Johnson. Johnson reached the ball and made a gloved-flip to Jones at third, who tagged Thornton out, likely saving what might have been the go-ahead run.

Rogers was able to add a run in the seventh inning to claim a 2-1 win Thursday and maintain its spot atop the 6A-West standings still with a chance at a league championship with three games left on the schedule. The Lady Mounties are one game behind Bentonville in the win column, but own a 2-1 win against the Lady Tigers.

"We do work on plays like that," said Rogers coach Mike Harper, who was beaming about the play. "Oddly enough, we have all of our outfielders work on infield-type drills just in case we have to make plays like that. We do glove-flips and backhand flips. It was great to see it pay off."

Rogers (19-2, 10-1 6A-West) found a way to scrap out a win against a West team hoping to send its senior class off with a huge home win. The Lady Mounties were able to put a big road loss to Fort Smith Southside last week behing them, Harper said.

"It was tough actually," Harper said. "The seniors did a good job of showing some leadership after that game and over the next couple of days. The big picture is still state tournament.. So that was just a learning experience for us."

Rogers pitcher Madison Heinle earned the win in the circle, allowing just three hits with 10 strikeouts to out-dual West starter Cierra Cravens, who was also impressive by allowing just one earned run.

A West defensive mistake ultimately gave Rogers the late lead. Lady Mounties' lead-off hitter Emma Kate Jackson, who was 3-for-4 on the day, belted a shot high off the fence in right field for a stand-up double to start the Rogers seventh inning. With one out, Heinle lofted a fly ball to shallow right that was dropped, allowing Jackson to move to third and Heinle raced to second.

West intentially walked Jenna Williams to load the bases to set up a force, but McKenna Clowers lofted an RBI sacrifice fly to center and Jackson tagged and scored for the 2-1 lead. Cravens was able to stop the damage there without giving up another run.

But the one-run lead was all Heinle needed. The right-hander who threw 100 pitches on Thursday, struck out the first two hitters in the bottom of the seventh, then got a grounder to first to end the game.

"We needed this win to try and get a bye in the state tournament," said Heinle. "First and second place each get a bye and this win really helps us with that."

Heinle said her curve ball was working well Thursday and she recorded five straight strikeouts at one point with three of those looking.

Kylee Ward had two hits for Rogers, while Marybeth Dyson finished the day 1-for-3 for West (17-6, 8-3) with a hustling double in the fourth inning on a head-first slide. Dyson later scored on an RBI single by Sarah Cooper that tied the game at 1-1.

The Lady Wolverines will travel to North Little Rock on Monday before resuming 6A-West play on Tuesday at Springdale Har-Ber. Rogers is scheduled to host Mountain Home today before traveling to crosstown Rogers Heritage on Tuesday.