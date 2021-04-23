Puerto Rico aid held, report says

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration put up bureaucratic obstacles that stalled approximately $20 billion in hurricane relief for Puerto Rico and then obstructed an investigation into the holdup, according to an inspector general report obtained by The Washington Post.

Congress requested the investigation into the delays to recovery aid for Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 left residents of the U.S. territory without power and clean water for months. But, the report said, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and another former HUD official declined to be interviewed by investigators during the course of the examination that began in 2019.

Access to HUD information was delayed or denied on several occasions. Several former senior administration officials in the Office of Management and Budget refused to provide requested information about decision-making related to the Puerto Rico relief funds.

"Delays and denials of access and refusals to cooperate negatively affected the ability of the [Office of Inspector General] to conduct this review," the report said.

The 46-page report presents an incomplete picture of the political influence of the Trump White House on delaying disaster relief for the struggling island.

Still, Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis, appointed by Trump as top HUD watchdog, found unprecedented procedural hurdles set by the White House budget office -- in addition to an extended partial federal government shutdown.

The budget office required HUD's notice of grant funds to go through an interagency review process before approval, preventing HUD from publishing its draft notice of funding by its target date. The office had never before required such a review process for a notice allocating disaster-recovery funds, according to the inspector general's report, and there had been no discussion about requiring the extra step.

"This is about life-and-death issues," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., who led the call for the inspector general's investigation. She characterized the Trump administration's actions as "a way to prevent the people of Puerto Rico from access to so much needed money to prevent people from dying."

She said Congress must now find ways to ensure that when lawmakers appropriate money to federal agencies as they did to HUD for hurricane relief, "that the administration must comply with the will of Congress."

One senior HUD official, Stan Gimont, then the deputy assistant secretary for grant programs, bemoaned the tedious review process imposed by the White House budget office as "kind of like Groundhog Day, just keeps coming back. And that's ... where your frustration will set in. ... It's almost like we're going to keep bringing this back to you until you just eat it," the report said.