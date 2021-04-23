'Soft' opening set today for Hot Springs theater

HOT SPRINGS -- Central Theater will hold a "soft opening" today after a partial restoration, then remain open on weekends moving forward as the work continues.

Local Realtor Chris Rix purchased the venue in December and has spent the past several months working to restore the building. While he estimates the restoration will not be complete until late summer, "the building is functional and safe now," he said.

"Every weekend, the theater's open from now on," Rix said.

"I'm really excited for the first little soft opening," he told The Sentinel-Record on Thursday.

The historic theater is the oldest one in Hot Springs, and it has been home to the Hot Springs Arts and Film Institute.

The first event will be a live screening of the new episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race," featuring Arkansas native Symone.

The episode is "an obvious opportunity to showcase Arkansas talent, which is kind of a lot of what the theater is about," Rix said.

"There is talent that is on season 13 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' and the talent's name is Symone, and it's the first time in 13 years of this TV show that there's been Arkansas talent."

Symone, 25, is a graduate of Conway High School ("I'm a Wampus Cat gal," she says) and attended the University of Arkansas at Little Rock before turning to drag full time, according to an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I've seen the show, and Symone is probably one of my favorite stars on that show that I've ever seen," Rix said. "I think that she's actually going to win the show."

In addition to the screening, Rix said there will be a best-dressed contest that "can be anything from a costume to a tuxedo," and two cash prize giveaways.

There were 40 VIP tickets available for the event, but Rix said all of them have sold out. General admission is $5, and those tickets have also been selling well.

On Saturday, the old movie theater will hold its first movie screening of 2021 with "The Birdcage," a 1996 film starring the late actor/comedian Robin Williams.

"It's fun, it's a comedy, it's Robin Williams. It spins off of drag race beautifully," Rix said.

Rix said they will screen either a movie or a TV show every weekend moving forward. Next weekend will have two screenings. On May 1 is "a really great documentary, it's called 'Paris is Burning." On May 2 they will start screening the TV show "POSE," with a new episode shown each week.

"It's a very important TV series," Rix said, "It just cleaned house with awards."

On July 31, they will screen the 1926 silent movie "The Temptress," starring Greta Garbo, which will be live scored by Ricko Donovan. Rix said he has attended movies where the score is done live before, "and if the score is done correctly, you just almost forget the person is there, but then every once in a while you look up and you realize there's instruments playing and it's not recorded."

"It's going to be a really neat opportunity for Hot Springs to experience a silent film," Rix said.

Other plans for the theater include an "Arkansas' Got Talent" show, and Rix said he has reached out to several entertainers such as Carole King, Crystal Gayle, The B-52's and Willie Nelson.

Rix is also hopeful some of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival movies will be able to be screened at the theater, he said.

In addition to restoring the venue, Rix said he is also working to make it safer.

"One thing I have done differently is I have invested in security systems. We have metal detectors [both hand held and a walk through] ... I have security officers and door people," he said. "The other thing that I've done in an effort to protect the public and the pandemic climate is I've done all new HVAC systems throughout the building. Each of the HVAC systems has an air scrubber ... it actually kills covid, it kills tuberculosis, it kills mold."

"I'm really going to extra measures to ensure the comfort and safety of the customers who come to the theater," Rix said.

Masks are preferred and "there will definitely be an element of social distances," he said.