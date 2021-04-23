State Sports Briefs

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA signs Maumelle's Doyne

The University of Central Arkansas announced the signing of Maumelle senior Dreshaun Doyne to its 2021 class Thursday.

The 6-8, 200-pound forward played his senior season at Southern California Academy, where he posted 14 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He played at Maumelle during his sophomore and junior seasons.

"Dreshaun is incredible on the glass and has a lot of potential of being a great versatile player for the Bears," UCA Coach Anthony Boone said in a news release.

-- Eli Lederman

WOMEN'S TENNIS

All-GAC teams announced

The Great American Conference announced its All-GAC teams and awarded its top individual honors Thursday.

Harding University's Rylie Cox Evans won player of the year; Arkansas Tech University's Aastha Dargude and Lea Grinberg claimed freshman and newcomer of the year, respectively; and Harding's David Redding was named coach of the year.

The remainder of the All-GAC first team included Southeastern Oklahoma State's Zulay Castaneda and India Shiaelis; Southern Arkansas University's Lena Milosevic and Honoka Yoshimura; Arkansas Tech's Michelle Khoo, Harding's Romane Britt; and Henderson State University's Mulan Kamoe.

The All-GAC second team featured Harding's Allison Carpenter and Hana Folse; Henderson State's Franny Nyarko and Georjemah Row; Oklahoma Baptist's Jenna Noel and Lin Xin Tan; Ouachita Baptist University's Austynn Crocker and Clarisa Valenzuela; Arkansas Tech's Baez; Southeastern Oklahoma State's Vanessa Nitu and Southern Arkansas' Sarah Roy.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Weaver hired as Paris coach

Jeff Weaver has been hired as the new head football coach at Paris High School, the school board confirmed Thursday evening.

The Greenwood native has more than a decade of experience as a head coach, including the past four seasons at Russellville.

Weaver also was the head coach at Little Rock Christian and Mena. He also was an assistant coach at his alma mater where he was part of a staff that guided Greenwood to four state titles.

Weaver said he's excited to continue the Eagles' recent success.

"Paris had a really good season," Weaver said. "Coach [Tyler] Clark put in a lot of work the last three years and it began to pay off. We want to come in and work on making it a consistent thing for Paris football to be at the top.

"Paris is the type of community that will buy into the type of program we want to build."

Weaver replaces Clark, who led the Eagles to an 11-2 finish and the best start since 1956. Clark helped rebuild the program in three years going from 0-10 his first season to 3-7 and 11-2. He left to return to his alma mater to become the offensive coordinator at Russellville.

-- Paul Boyd