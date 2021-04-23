A FLORIDA man—surprise!—has had a video pulled down from YouTube. The reason NBC carried the story is because the Florida man happens to be the governor of the state. And the video had to do with covid-19 information.

Or misinformation. It depends on whom you ask. But whether the information is good or bad, the point is that YouTube’s secret censor elves decided they know best. And the roundtable covid-19 discussion by the governor and several folks with the letters “Dr.” before their names was tossed down the memory hole.

At least we think the discussion was about covid-19. NBC reports that it was specifically about whether young kids in school should still be made to wear masks. We don’t know any of that to be certain, because we haven’t seen the video. YouTube won’t allow us.

A spokesman says the video violated the platform’s standards. So you can still watch “Dumbest Answers on Family Feud Ever” and people drinking by using straws in their noses, but not perhaps the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination for president talking about his thoughts on the current pandemic.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, who apparently spoke during the discussion, said this “was a policy forum, in which it is appropriate to consider both the benefits and costs of a policy (child masking) when making judgments and recommendations.” As for shutting down the video: “YouTube’s censorship of our discussion is contrary to American democratic norms of free expression. It is also a violation of basic standards of scientific conduct, which stand in opposition to unreasoned silencing of contrary views and require the free exchange of ideas.” The other doctors are from Oxford and Harvard. And another from Stanford besides Dr. Bhattacharya.

We don’t know those doctors from Adam’s off ox, and there are rumblings that other scientists have accused at least some of them of spreading misinformation before. But the point would seem to be whether YouTube wants to be responsible for everything it has on its website—that is, whether it wants to act as a publisher.

THIS HAS been a point of contention, and legal threats, for Facebook and Twitter, too. Do these Internet forums want to become publishers? That is, do they want to be responsible for everything that is posted on their sites?

It’s rare that a section of a congressional act becomes famous by its name, but Section 230 has been getting a lot of publicity in the last year or so. That section was buried, deep, in the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

The section says, in part: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” And, voila, those are considered the 26 words that invented the Internet. For it allowed Facebook to exist, and Twitter, and Yelp, and other forums. They were just electronic bulletin boards. They had no authority over content. And a person could slander you on one of their message boards, and the Internet company couldn’t be held liable. They weren’t publishers as, say, a newspaper is a publisher.

They couldn’t be. Whereas this newspaper employs journalists to filter through stories and give Gentle Reader the best information possible—and the newspaper is responsible, legally, for the articles it publishes—Face-book couldn’t do that. Not by a long shot. How “edit” billions of messages that are posted every day? Some Internet companies are so big that there aren’t enough humans on the planet to act as copy editors for them.

Section 230 became famous last year, during another administration, when these sites began “editing” a former president you might remember, or tagging his posts with warnings. Conservative commentators pointed out that the Internet companies were dipping, sometimes jack-knifing, into dangerous waters by becoming responsible for editing Donald Trump’s posts. Were they giving up their Section 230 protection? It sure seemed so.

Is YouTube ready to follow?

Whether Gov. Ron DeSantis and his preferred disease specialists are right or wrong about children wearing masks in schools, well, that point can be argued another day. (And almost certainly will be.) But if Internet companies begin editing—or as some call it, censoring—content online, they necessarily become publishers, with all the responsibility that comes with it.

And it’s a load of responsibility. Trust us.

If they choose to become publishers, come on in, the water’s fine. But they must give up their Section 230 protections. And start hiring a whole lot of people to pore over a whole lot of information and videos and chats and messages and photographs posted to their sites. And hiring a lot of lawyers to defend them in court, too, when a person is libeled or slandered on their sites.

That’s a lot of résumés that these Internet sites are going to have to send to Human Resources. We understand LinkedIn has mobile apps that are good for that.