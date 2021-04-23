Three people killed in vehicle accidents

Three people died in traffic crashes in Arkansas on Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police fatality reports.

A 27-year-old Texarkana man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Miller County, according to a state police report.

Monte A. Jackson was traveling northbound in a Chrysler 300 at 5:24 a.m. when the car struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a 2009 International, the report said. The Chrysler then traveled into the median and overturned several times, ejecting Jackson. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A Carthage man died in a two-vehicle crash at 10:25 a.m. on Arkansas 229 in Dallas County, according to a state police report.

Gary Eugene Rogers, 62, was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on the highway when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Sterling, the report said. The Ford then left the roadway and overturned.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, according to the report.

A 28-year-old Texarkana, Texas, man died in a motorcycle crash at 300 Olive St. in Texarkana, according to a state police report.

Blake McKinney Beliew was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson northbound on Olive Street at 6:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report. The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department investigated the crash.