THURSDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL RESULTS

Today at 2:31 a.m.

BASEBALL

Baptist Prep 10, Maumelle 9

Bergman 14, Bruno-Pyatt 2

Bigelow 16, Quitman 0

Bradford 1, Brinkley 0

Clinton 15, Valley Springs 0

Cotter 19, Alpena 0

Dierks 3, Waldron 1

Episcopal Collegiate 10, Mills 4

Farmington 8, Prairie Grove 3

Fordyce 15, Spring Hill 3

Greenland 13, Cedarville 3

Gurdon 12, Bearden 2

Harding Academy 10, Bald Knob 0

Heber Springs 5, Subiaco Academy 2

Huntsville 9, Gravette 0

Little Rock Christian 7, Little Rock Central 3

Magnolia 10, Warren 0

Mammoth Spring 11, Hillcrest 0

Mansfield 14, Johnson County Westside 2

Melbourne 11, Salem 6

Mena 9, De Queen 5

Monticello 15, Watson Chapel 8

Murfreesboro 3, Fountain Lake 2

Nashville 10, Arkadelphia 0

Nemo Vista 15, Mount Vernon-Enola 5

North Little Rock 23-1, Little Rock Southwest 1-3

Ouachita 6, Magnet Cove 4

Ozark 11, Booneville 7

Pea Ridge 5, Berryville 0

Piggott 7, Harrisburg 4

Pocahontas 7, Marked Tree 0

Rogers Heritage 3, Greenwood 2

Rose Bud 16, Concord 3

Shiloh Christian 4, Harrison 2

Taylor 11, Bradley 1

Tuckerman 7, Sloan-Hendrix 3

Van Buren 7-10, Fayetteville 6-7

White County Central 11, Cedar Ridge 1

SOFTBALL

Bauxite 11, Hope 0

Bearden 14, Gurdon 2

Bradford 17-15, Brinkley 0-5

Calico Rock 4, Rural Special 0

Conway 2, Cabot 1

Danville 13, Cedarville 2

Dardanelle 7, Little Rock Christian 0

El Dorado 18, Hot Springs 7

Farmington 11, Prairie Grove 1

Fort Smith Southside 6, Fayetteville 0

Greenbrier 7, Morrilton 5

Harrison 1, Valley Springs 0

Hermitage 5, Emerson 1

Izard County 6, Viola 0

Magazine 19, Lavaca 14

Mammoth Spring 15-15, Marked Tree

0-0

Marion 5, Valley View 4

Mayflower 21, Maumelle 7

McCrory 18, Hazen 0

Melbourne 4, Salem 3

Midland 15, Riverview 2

Mount Vernon-Enola 14, Nemo Vista 0

Nashville 17, Bismarck 3

Paris 4, Alma 3

Quitman 6, Bigelow 0

Rector 27, Cross County 1

Rogers 2, Bentonville West 1

Rose Bud 15, Concord 0

Russellville 5, Clinton 4

Sacred Heart 8, Wonderview 3

Sheridan 12, Texarkana 0

Stuttgart 16-15, Mills 1-0

Tuckerman 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0

West Side Greers Ferry 5, Shirley 0

SOCCER

BOYS

Bauxite 6, Stuttgart 0

Central Arkansas Christian 9, Benton Clarksville 6, Prairie Grove 0

Conway 1, Cabot 1

Dardanelle 2, Farmington 1

El Dorado 1, Hot Springs 0

Greenwood 5, Vilonia 0

Harrison 4, Gentry 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 3, White Hall 0

Jonesboro 16, West Memphis 0

Lincoln 8, Lead Hill 2

Little Rock Christian 4, Sylvan Hills 0

Maumelle Charter 6, Danville 0

Valley View 6, Brookland 1

GIRLS

Bauxite 6, Stuttgart 1

Central Arkansas Christian 9, Benton

Harmony Grove 0

Conway 4, Cabot 0

Dardanelle 3, Farmington 1

Harrison 7, Gentry 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 6, White Hall 0

Jonesboro 11, West Memphis 0

Maumelle Charter 8, Danville 0

North Little Rock 11, Little Rock Southwest 0

Valley View 9, Brookland 1

Warren 4, Star City 0

Wynne 1, Jonesboro Westside 1

