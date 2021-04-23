‘Together’ director on subverting conventions

If there are storytelling rules like Chekhov’s gun, Nikole Beckwith is likely to break them. The first movie she wrote and directed, “Stockholm, Pennsylvania” has an abducted teenage girl (Saoirse Ronan) reunited with her parents (Cynthia Nixon and David Warshofsky) at the beginning of the movie instead of the end.

Her latest, “Together Together,” opening today, pairs Matt (Ed Helms) and Anna (Patti Harrison) whose contrasting temperaments would send them to the altar in most rom coms. In her movie, Anna’s pregnancy happens before the opening credits roll. It’s his baby, but the two are meeting for the first time.

“I like not knowing. Because that’s what life is, not knowing — not knowing what’s about to happen and not tying things up in a bow at the end,” Beckwith says by phone from California.

“That’s the way something can stay with you if you don’t close the door on it. There’s a way to carry the story around with you longer and have more varied feelings about it. When something’s tied up in a bow, there’s not much space for having varied feelings about it.” Anna is acting as a surrogate mother for would-be-single dad Matt. While you can’t make Matt and Anna a believable romantic couple, Beckwith says their story can be just as involving.

“There’s a lot of different ways to be the object of somebody’s affection,” B e c k w i t h s a y s . “ I t doesn’t need to be sexual or physical. I think for w h a t e v e r reason we really put that type of relationship up on a pedestal. Some of my most formative, [meaningful], treasured relationships over the course of my life have been my platonic relationships.” Beckwith says that soon-to-be parents rarely interact the way that Matt and Anna do, so her story is still unique.

In a lot of movies, filmmakers and audiences frequently ignore age gaps between performers. Audrey Hepburn fell in love with Humphrey Bogart and Gary Cooper even though both seemed a bit mature to be courting the waifish star. More recently, the late Sean Connery may once have been the Sexiest Man Alive, but even he now seems a tad too, um, advanced, to be paired with the young, athletic Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Entrapment.” “Together Together” acknowledges the 20-year gap between its protagonists by featuring a scene where Matt introduces Anna to the TV series “Friends,” which is out of her frame of reference.

“In general, most surrogates are collaborating with parents who live out of town or out of state because each state has different surrogacy laws,” she says. “California happens to have very progressive surrogacy laws, or at least they did when I was writing the film. It’s the people behind the (rare) circumstance that are the story. They probably wouldn’t have met otherwise.

“I don’t think they planned on watching ‘Friends,’” she adds. “That wasn’t in the brochure.” If the new film explores a relationship that doesn’t fit neatly on a greeting card, it also acknowledges something many films have never broached.

“In our culture, we’re almost super conditioned to pair older men and younger women,” Beckwith says. “It’s part of our societal mores that the most important [things] women have to offer are beauty and youth. Those things are temporary and transient. I think that has [affected] the way we think of women in general. I think that Matt and Anna have a lot to offer each other in terms of perspective and emotionally. I’m not saying an age difference would defy having something to bring to the table, but it doesn’t have to be sexualized and physical. And it shouldn’t be.” The director also depicts that the two have very different ways of viewing Woody Allen’s movies. Anna objects to how “Manhattan” depicts a middle-aged man romantically involved with a teenager. Beck-with adds some commentary of her own by using title cards in the same font that appears in all of Allen’s movies.

“Windsor Condensed Light,” Beckwith says. “He does not deserve to have his own font. I reclaimed the font for general use.” Similarly, Beckwith says she used her performers in a way that defied their expected personas. “They’re such gifted comedians. My direction was always pulling back and getting to the thing that’s driving the comedic impulse. The movie is very funny, but it’s much more grounded and earnest than the roles we’re used to seeing them in. It was about creating a space to create the vulnerable, earnest center,” she says.

“It’s hard to do earnest, and it’s hard to do heartwarming. I think we hear those terms, or at least us snobby artist types hear those terms and think, ‘Oh, gosh.’ But they’re valuable feelings. It’s nice to watch a heartwarming film. It’s hard to make a heartwarming film that’s not sappy.” If her movies eschew neat, fairy tale endings, Beckwith sometimes describes working with her performers as if she has experienced the sort of happy resolution that’s almost mandated on the Hallmark Channel. She says, “Getting to watch Saoirse up close is like watching magic. They always say never meet your heroes or whatever, so maybe collaborate with them. It’s such a beautiful experience. I’ve also been so lucky in that people I admire and revere turned out to be wonderful human beings and generous, present people I feel lucky to know.”