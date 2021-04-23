It's a safe bet what the final scene in Nikole Beckwith's "Together Together" will be. Guessing what happens between the opening credits and the film's conclusion is another matter.

Beckwith may be working with sitcom veteran Ed Helms ("The Office") and comedian Patti Harrison, but she finds intriguing ways to put these performers to good use. The two play up insecurities that are tough to depict in half-hour episodes.

While the two are paired on the film's posters as if they are the couple in a rom com, "Together Together" has a much different reason for the two to occupy the film. For one thing, Anna (Harrison) became pregnant by Matt (Helms) before she'd even met him.

Matt is a 46-year-old app designer who wants to become a father despite not having a partner. His enthusiasm for fatherhood sometimes drives Anna crazy because she got pregnant as a teenager and gave up her child for adoption. While more than willing to make Matt's dreams come true, she'd like to have the life she missed once the baby emerges. She'd like to go to college and have the freedom that other women take for granted.

Countless filmmakers have paired bickering couples who'd probably yell and scream at each other if their union had lasted "ever after." Because Anna works in a coffee shop and deals with people all day, it would take some real adjustment for Matt to adjust to her lifestyle because he's used to toiling in isolation. In the Hallmark version of "Together Together," the best thing that could happen to Anna and Matt is that both would walk down the aisle and file a joint tax return.

What Beckwith accomplishes is touching and often hysterically funny without assuming that her viewers have just left a brain donor conference. Despite the fact that Anna has never seen "Friends," which Matt declares is the pinnacle of what television has to offer, the two develop a deep and genuine friendship. Anna is 20 years Matt's junior, but she helps him tame his anal-retentive habits and prepares him for what might happen if his bundle of joy is female.

It's best to prepare for the "talk" with your offspring before their maturity catches you off guard.

There's more tension in the duo's exchanges than in some thrillers, but the awkwardness involved helps make the challenges Matt and Anna face easier to believe -- and funnier.

Beckwith ingeniously sets up the story's three-act structure by basing it around Anna's trimesters. This helps make the characters' growth more gradual and easier to follow. Harrison and Helms are good enough performers to make scripted exchanges sound spontaneous, but having a clear framework prevents the film from getting off the rails.

Anna and Matt have traits that could be irritating (he almost qualifies as a pregnancy stalker), but with "Together Together" Beckwith balances these traits with a vulnerability that makes questionable behavior easier to tolerate. We know why they trip over their own tongues.

While there is something raw and naturalistic about "Together Together," Beckwith never forgets to entertain in the process. You won't hear any "you complete me" declarations, but watching her protagonists becoming real friends is heartwarming.

It's not a spoiler to say there is no wedding footage or other trademarks of a certain cable channel, and that's all for the best. Beckwith has added new colors to what can clearly be described as a happy ending, and it strangely makes joyful conclusions easier to believe offscreen as well.