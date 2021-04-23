UAM's Johnson gets player-of-week honor

RUSSELLVILLE -- University of Arkansas at Monticello junior Jordan Johnson was named Great American Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week after belting four home runs and driving in 11 runs to lead the Boll Weevils to a series sweep of Southern Nazarene University of Oklahoma.

Johnson shared the award with Grant French of Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The infielder from Beaumont, Texas, went 10 for 12 with 11 RBI and nine runs scored. In Game 1, Johnson batted 4 for 4 with three home runs and eight RBI. The next game, Johnson doubled twice. In the finale, Johnson went 4 for 4 again, with two doubles and a home run.

Johnson finished with a 2.250 slugging percentage.

The Weevils travel to Oklahoma Baptist for a three-game series today and Saturday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. today and noon in Saturday's doubleheader.

UAM has won five in a row, including an 8-7 victory against Delta State of Mississippi on Tuesday.