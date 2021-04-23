UAPB baseball capsule

UAPB at Prairie View A&M

When 2 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where Tankersley Field, Prairie View, Texas

Records UAPB 4-24, 4-9 SWAC; Prairie View A&M 7-14, 7-6

Series UAPB leads 35-22

Probable Starters

Today UAPB RHP Bryce Roesch (0-1, 10.64 ERA); Prairie View A&M RHP Kyle Smith (2-2, 3.28)

Saturday UAPB RHP Joel Barker (1-6, 11.25); Prairie View A&M LHP Roberto Maldonado (0-3, 11.74)

Sunday UAPB RHP Brandon Little (1-2, 5.82); Prairie View A&M RHP Tyler Laux (2-3, 8.34)

SHORT HOPS UAPB split a home series against Texas Southern before the Golden Lions dropped a pair of games at No. 19 Oklahoma State in midweek. ... UAPB fell 5-2 in their single-game meeting with Prairie View A&M on March 19 in Pine Bluff and sits in last place of the SWAC West Division ... Prairie View A&M swept Southern last weekend and enters second in the West, 11/2 games behind Grambling State ... The Golden Lions' .219 team batting average is ninth in the league ... Panthers pitchers come into the weekend with a 5.82 ERA, third in the conference ... UAPB sophomore Karsten Vasquez's seven doubles lead UAPB and are 10th in the SWAC ... Prairie View A&M senior Kyle Smith sports an ERA of 2.85, fourth in the league.