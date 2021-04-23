UCA baseball capsule

UCA vs. Stephen F. Austin

When Noon today; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. Saturday (DH); 1 p.m. Sunday

Where Bear Stadium, Conway

Records UCA 11-20, 6-14 Southland Conference; Stephen F. Austin 12-20, 9-11

Series Stephen F. Austin leads 20-17

Probable Starters

Today UCA RHP Conner Williams (0-1, 5.40 ERA); Stephen F. Austin LHP Angelo Gennari (2-3, 5.57)

Saturday Game 1 UCA RHP Mark Moyer (2-4, 4.35); Stephen F. Austin LHP Jacob Stobart (0-4, 3.86). Game 2 UCA RHP Logan Gilberston (1-2, 5.04); Stephen F. Austin RHP Joe Todd (2-2, 4.19)

Sunday UCA TBA; Stephen F. Austin RHP Joseph Sgambelluri (2-2, 4.50)

SHORT HOPS The first pitch of today's series opener was moved up to noon due to expected rain ... The Bears recovered from a four-game sweep at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a 5-3 win over Arkansas State University on Tuesday. UCA enters the weekend in 12th place in the Southland Conference ... Stephen F. Austin has dropped seven consecutive games and is three games ahead of the Bears in eighth-place in the league standings ... UCA freshman Tyler Cleveland's six saves pace the Southland ... The Lumberjacks' pitching staff has struck out the second-fewest batters in the conference with 234.