OPINION | DANA KELLEY: Visions and decisions

The best town planning winds up being invisible. The successful work of creating an impressive, inviting, enjoyable downtown, for example, makes such a place seem exceedingly natural.

But in most cases, the splendors we take for granted in beautiful civic settings aren’t accidental. Our eyes savor a picturesque scene—we don’t see the design, work and expense undertaken years earlier to deliver our present experience.

Many Arkansas municipalities are, to put it gently, a little behind on the concept of town planning. The happy news, however, is that it’s never too late, and any time is a great time to get started.

That was the main message delivered last week at Downtown Jonesboro’s annual Main Event, which features a progress report from local officials and a keynote speaker. This year’s guest was Victor Kohl of Dover, Kohl & Partners, a town planning firm that has left its lasting mark on cities and communities across the nation, including Arkansas.

His presentation was a wealth of thought-provoking information, full of valuable insights gleaned from a 30-year career. We were listening to him in Jonesboro, and identifying easily with some of his points, but people in almost any town or city would nod with “oh yeah, that’s us” sentiment at what he was saying.

He listed five characteristics of good town planning—Shaped, Comfortable, Connected, Safe and Memorable—as guide markers for progress. Each of them is considered with the ideal end in mind: how we want to live and work, walk and drive, eat and shop, and relax and play in our own community neighborhoods.

He presented some sobering statistics, such as the spike in fatality rates that correlates with speed in car-pedestrian collisions. Many were thinking of streets we know when his slide came up showing that more than 80 percent of pedestrians struck by cars traveling 40 mph are killed. For vehicles traveling 20 mph, however, only 5 percent of collisions with pedestrians are fatal.

When he spoke of the significance of street trees—which can add as much as 30 percent to property values—many of us cringed at recalling the instant blight brought on by the clear-cutting in so many development areas.

The science and strategy that goes into making memorable town spaces is impressive. But just as the best sermons don’t invite the faithful to join in global debates on doctrinal peripheries, and instead to be the change in the world within our individual reach, the most meaningful takeaway from Kohl’s talk wasn’t about national trends in street design.

It’s about the power we have to create vision and effect improvement locally.

The strength of his speech was rooted in the reality that for all the national divisiveness we hear about, it’s really not that hard to become united as local citizens at the daily living level. He sought to shift our focus to the realm of achievable possibilities at the most granular, grass-roots metaphor of self-government: our own backyards.

When Siloam Springs popped up as one of his case studies, I smiled at a co-worker next to me. Just a few weeks ago, I visited a friend there. It had been a decade or so since I’d been to Siloam Springs, and I came back to the office all bubbly about the amazing transformation of the downtown area.

And there it was in Kohl’s presentation, a chronicle of dissatisfaction with empty historic buildings and an underperforming business district. Of dollars-and-sense analysis of the higher potential sales and property tax value per acre of downtown mixed-use real estate compared to highway commercial zones. Of community engagement and discussion about the direction things were headed downtown, the need for public investment, the commitment to a master plan, and ultimately the willingness to support a small sales-tax increase to fund specific improvements.

I had known nothing of any of that when I drove into downtown Siloam and trundled past parks, paved trails and restored buildings. I just knew that what I was looking at was a lot better than the past I remembered.

There’s universal appeal to what Kohl was showing and telling us. Residents in every town and city in Arkansas can benefit from being more deliberate and proactive in thinking about and deciding what kind of streets and neighborhoods they want to have.

“All the little decisions matter,” he said. A dream of a charming downtown, complete with shady, tree-lined avenues and a vibrant mix of popular commerce and recreation, will never be the product of a top-down municipal decree. Small choices propel big change over time.

How I wish that for every post on Facebook about national politics, there would also be a local post about community betterment. How much momentum could be created if all those comments, likes and shares were redirected and recirculated like currency back into local priorities!

One can always hope. Perhaps that will be a byproduct of our toxic political situation: a revival of self-government in its local nonpartisan capacity, and an aspiration to think and plan collectively in a constant future sense.

Whatever the locality, that’s how to turn where we live into where we’d like to live.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.