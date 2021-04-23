Walmart chief executive's fiscal '21 earnings put at $21.2M

Doug McMillon, Walmart Inc.'s chief executive officer, earned $21.2 million in fiscal 2021, according to the company's annual proxy statement.

The Bentonville-based retailer filed the document Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMillon earned a base salary of $1.27 million, plus $15.8 million in stock awards; $3.8 million in nonequity incentives; and $282,984 in other income. His total compensation was 1,078 times the median pay for company employees in the fiscal year. This disclosure is required by law.

Brett Biggs, Walmart's chief financial officer, earned $8.78 million. Suresh Kumar, Walmart's global chief technology officer and chief development officer, earned $11.74 million; John Furner, chief executive of Walmart U.S., earned $11.14 million; Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International, earned $11 million; and Kath McLay, CEO of Sam's Club, earned $12.95 million.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.