30 Crossing work to shut lanes on I-30, I-40

Work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require another round of lane closings throughout the corridor starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will take place, weather permitting:

• The right lane and sidewalks at the intersections of East Fourth Street with Cumberland Avenue, Rock Street and River Market in Little Rock will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed and street parking will be affected.

• The right lane of East Ninth Street eastbound from the bridge over I-30 to Barber Street in Little Rock will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between North Hills Boulevard and the I-30 westbound overpass in North Little Rock will have a single lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• The eastbound lanes of I-40 between the I-40/I-30 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound will have a single lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Friday.

• I-30 eastbound will have double right-lane closings between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and I-40 in North Little Rock from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. All on- and off-ramps in this area will remain open.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.