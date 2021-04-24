Agency units to offer Moderna shots

Beginning next week, the Arkansas Department of Health will offer the Moderna covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state.

The Moderna covid-19 vaccine is available to anyone 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart. People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose, according to a news release.

To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Health units are in every county in the state.

The vaccine is free. People should bring their insurance cards to the appointment if they have them. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will still be available free.

"The covid-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous reviews that have proven them to be both safe and effective. The covid-19 vaccine protects not only the person receiving the vaccine but the person's family, friends, and community from getting covid-19. If a person does get covid-19, it will help prevent them from getting a severe case that could lead to hospitalization or even death," according to the release.

For the closet health unit, phone numbers and services, visit healthy.arkansas.gov. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

June date set for 2021 blues festival

The Pine Bluff-Altheimer 2021 Blues Festival is happening June 5 at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates will open at 4 p.m., according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

The hosts will be Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason. The special guest will be Calvin Richardson. A special tribute to Arkansas legend Billy "Soul" Bonds will be featured.

Guests will also include Ms. Jody, Nathaniel Kimble, Summer Wolfe, Mo Bo, Big John Miller and Willie P. They will all be performing with live bands.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A VIP seat at a table is available for $30. This weekend only, people can get advance tickets for $25. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets or online at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pine-bluff-altheimer-2021-blues-festival.

UA to offer free child care training

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will offer free Best Care childcare training at St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave., May 1 beginning at 8 a.m. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided, according to a news release.

Ten hours of training will be presented by Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents Mary Ann Kizer of Jefferson County and Diane Clement of Cleveland County, along with Rebecca Simon, program associate in early childhood.

The session will give child care providers an opportunity to enhance their child care program and help meet educational requirements with continuing education. Child care providers, foster parents, teachers and police officers are invited to attend.

Topics will include: be wise about portion size, farm to classroom, owning your own feelings, helping children deal with strong feelings, importance of physical activity, mindfulness, professionalism, time management, circle time strategies and block play.

The pre-registration deadline is April 29. To pre-register, contact Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uaex.edu.

National work zone safety week set

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is participating in 2021 National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), April 26-30. This week is a national safety campaign observed each spring, the traditional start of construction season, to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. This year's national theme is: "Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives."

Preliminary data for 2020 crashes in work zones show that most crashes in work zones are rear-ending another driver (46%). ARDOT asks everyone to remember that construction zones can be dangerous for those in vehicles but also for those personnel building improvements for the highways. Drivers are urged to let 2021 be a year to see fewer crashes in work zones than last year, according to a news release.

As part of the NWZAW campaign bridges and buildings will be lit with orange lights.