Agency urges 2nd AstraZeneca shot

LONDON -- The European Medicines Agency said Friday that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine should also get the second one despite the rare risk of blood clots that have been linked to the shot.

In new guidance, the European Union's drug regulator said people should still get a second AstraZeneca dose four to 12 weeks after their first shot and that the benefits of immunization far outweighed the risks of the unusual clotting disorder.

"At this stage, the available data supports continuing to give a second dose of the vaccine," said Noel Wathion, the agency's deputy executive director.

The regulator said it wasn't known whether the risk of a rare blood clot after a second dose might be different than that engendered by the first shot.

In its analysis of Europe-wide AstraZeneca data, the agency also said there wasn't enough information to know whether age or gender might make some people more susceptible to the unusual clots.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Earlier this month, the Amsterdam-based drug regulator for the 27-nation EU said there was a "possible link" between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting disorders but that the vaccine dramatically reduced the risk of being hospitalized or killed by covid-19.

The agency previously described the clots as "very rare" side effects and said the vaccine labels should be modified to make doctors and patients aware.

It's still uncertain exactly how frequently the blood clots occur. According to data from the U.K., which has administered more AstraZeneca vaccines than any other country, there were 30 such cases among 18 million inoculations as of late March.

Last month, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, suspended their use of the AstraZeneca jab over the blood clot issue. Most restarted -- some with age restrictions -- after the agency said countries should continue using the vaccine.

The agency this week identified a similar connection between blood clots and the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. As with the AstraZeneca product, the agency recommended labeling changes but said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweighed the risks. To date, most of the clotting disorders have been reported in women younger than 60.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X34ZqZrq5eo]

The AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines are made using similar technology, and it's unclear whether that might be partly responsible for the clotting disorders.

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said she hoped the advice would reassure countries about the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said she had written to all of the EU's health ministers to try to obtain "the maximum possible coordination of our [vaccination] approaches, based on science."

In recent months, countries across Europe have taken wildly different approaches to the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite guidance from the agency and other health authorities. Some experts say that has seriously undermined trust in the vaccine, with some countries like Norway refusing to use it and others facing sparse demand for the shot.

In early April, France said people younger than 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of the rare clotting risk. Sweden said people younger than 65 who had gotten a first AstraZeneca shot would get a different vaccine for their booster.

Although studies have begun in Britain and Spain to test whether it's safe and effective to mix and match vaccines, no results are yet available.

"We are at the limits of where science can give us reliable answers on that," said Stephen Evans, a vaccines expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Simon Clarke of Britain's University of Reading said widespread immunization, including with the AstraZeneca vaccine, was needed to curb covid-19.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/424covid/]

"It would be very bad if people started questioning whether or not they should have their second dose of this safe and effective vaccine," he said in a statement.

AstraZeneca was supposed to be the workhorse of the EU's vaccine drive this year -- a cheap and easy-to-transport shot to break the pandemic's back. Yet the EU said that out of 120 million doses promised for the first quarter, only 30 million were delivered.

VACCINE DONATION

France on Friday became the first rich country to donate vaccines from its supply to a developing nation through the United Nations' program for low- and middle-income countries, shipping more than 100,000 doses to Mauritania.

Leaders of the COVAX program hailed the donation, which was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, and called on other rich countries to follow suit at a time of intense competition for shots as coronavirus infection counts are on the rise.

"We generally have the means to accelerate our solidarity by donating vaccines," Macron told a World Health Organization event. "These AstraZeneca vaccines, as I am speaking to you, are on their way to West Africa."

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that helps run COVAX, hailed the "first batch" provided without charge to the program, which amounted to 105,600 doses for Mauritania. It said France will "ramp up its commitment to at least 5% of its total doses by the end of 2021."

Macron said France would donate at least 500,000 doses through mid-June, and the total could reach around 13 million by year-end, officials said.

The announcement came as world leaders, WHO officials, business leaders, nongovernmental group chiefs and others marked the one-year anniversary of the "ACT Accelerator," an umbrella program to get diagnostic tools, therapeutics and vaccines deployed worldwide.

The program is facing a $19 billion funding shortfall, and officials noted that treatments like the steroid dexamethasone, oxygen supplies and personal protection equipment are lacking in many countries.

COVAX, the vaccine pillar of the ACT Accelerator, is a relatively well-funded part of the program.

While New Zealand has pledged to donate 1.6 million doses of vaccine that it had been set to receive through COVAX, the French donation is the first from a national supply. The donation by France is also set to reach the beneficiary country in coming days, Gavi said.

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Cheng, Mike Corder, Raf Casert, Jamey Keaten and Aritz Parra of The Associated Press.