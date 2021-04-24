All six horses in Bachelor field boast a lot to like

HOT SPRINGS -- No long-shot winner will emerge from this wide-open field.

Six are expected to start in the $200,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-old colts at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday. From top to bottom, each brings meaningful credentials to the 6-furlong race.

For instance, speed figures for Bob's Edge, last on the morning-line odds at 6-1, are equal to the race's favorite. Four in the field enter with stakes experience. Three won their last start, including Sir Wellington by a head over Jaxon Traveler in Oaklawn's 6-furlong Gazebo Stakes on March 20.

"All the horses in this race could really say something," said Terry Thompson, set to ride Bob's Edge, who is trained by Larry Jones. "They all really belong in there. It's a six-horse field, but it's a tough six-horse field."

Jaxon Traveler, a son of Munnings from the barn of trainer Steve Asmussen, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite with Francisco Arrieta set to ride.

Sir Wellington and Jaxon Traveller each raced at 119 pounds in the Gazebo. Sir Wellington won at 6-1. Jaxon Traveler was second at 3-2. Sir Wellington, a son of Palace trained by Mac Robertson with Alex Canchari listed to ride, will run the Gazebo with an extra 3 pounds.

Robertson said he is unconcerned by the added weight, though he said it could make a difference.

"Our horse has run good every time," he said. "We sure think he'll run another good race. He's run hard every time he's run.

"[As for the weight], the longer they go, the more it means to me. I don't know that I'm right, but that's what I think. [A long race], absolutely weight makes a difference. Three-quarters, like I said, weight's weight."

Asmussen also trains Cazadero, a 2020 Grade III stakes winner who finished fourth, 4 1/4 lengths back, as the 4-5 Gazebo favorite. Gagetown, trained by Brad Cox, enters off a second-place finish in the 6 1/2-furlong Animal Kingdom Stakes at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., on March 27.

Walt Sadler trains Sea to Success, a son of Anchor Down entered in the Bachelor off two wins at Oaklawn last month.

"This race is not easy, and that's why I am the longest shot on the board," Jones said. "All those other guys are very accomplished and they're bringing in good horses with them. I think it should be a very good race no matter who wins or whatever the outcome is.

"You know your work is cut out for you any time you're taking on Asmussen and Cox, and Mac Robertson knows how to win races. I have run against him a lot of my career, and Mac will lead over one ready to run."

In his last start, Bob's Edge outran seven others in a 6-furlong optional-claiming win in 1:09.87.

"He's not done anything much wrong for us," Jones said. "He's had five starts. All five have been a top-three finish, and his [speed-figure] numbers have improved every race. I don't know how long they can continue to do that. He acts like he's still on the improve, so, yeah, we like where we're sitting going in."

Thompson said a repeat performance would put Bob's Edge in the Bachelor mix.

"I think we're going to run good on Saturday," Thompson said. "I really like our chances."

Oaklawn stakes schedule

APRIL

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

3 $600,000 Fantasy Stakes+ 3-year-olds, fillies 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Pauline’s Pearl JOCKEY Ricardo Santana Jr. TIME 1:43.64

3 $200,000 Purple Martin 3-year-olds, fillies 6 furlongs

WINNER Abrogate JOCKEY Ricardo Santana Jr. TIME 1:10.54

10 $1 million Arkansas Derby* 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles

WINNER Super Stock JOCKEY Ricardo Santana Jr. TIME 1:50.92

10 $500,000 Ct. Fleet Sprint Hcp.+ 4-year-olds and up 6 furlongs

WINNER C Z Rocket JOCKEY Florent Geroux TIME 1:09.62

10 $400,000 Oaklawn Mile 4-year-olds and up 1 mile

WINNER By My Standards JOCKEY Gabriel Saez TIME 1:37.82

10 $250,000 Carousel 4-up, fillies and mares 6 furlongs

WINNER Edgeway JOCKEY Joel Rosario TIME 1:10.13

16 $150,000 Rainbow Miss 3-year-olds, fillies (AR) 6 furlongs

WINNER Hillary G JOCKEY David Cabrera TIME 1:11.22

16 $150,000 Rainbow 3-year-olds (AR) 6 furlongs

WINNER Blame J D JOCKEY Ramon Vazquez TIME 1:09.73

17 $1 million Oaklawn Handicap# 4-year-olds and up 11/8 miles

WINNER Silver State JOCKEY Ricardo Santana Jr. TIME 1:49.56

17 $1 million Apple Blossom Hcp.* 4-up, fillies and mares 1 1/16 miles

WINNER Letruska JOCKEY Irad Ortiz, Jr. TIME 1:43.14

Today $200,000 Bachelor Stakes 3-year-olds 6 furlongs

30 $200,000 Arkansas Breeders’ 3-year-olds and up (AR) 1 1/16 miles

MAY

DATE RACE CONDITIONS DISTANCE

1 $300,000 Oaklawn Invitational 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles

*Grade 1 race #Grade 2 race +Grade 3 race (AR) denotes Arkansas-bred race