USS Arkansas, circa 1920: The deck of the state’s namesake battleship was the setting for a Memorial Day service, the heads of the sailors bowed seemingly in prayer. Memorial Day began as “Decoration Day” to honor war dead some three years after the Civil War and became Memorial Day in the 1880s. The USS Arkansas first went to sea in 1912 and served through an invasion of Vera Cruz, Mexico, in 1914 and both World Wars.

