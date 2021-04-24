Sections
Arkansas Travelers schedule

Today at 2:16 a.m.

At a glance

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE All times Central

MAY

DATE OPPONENT TIME

4 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

5 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

6 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

7 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

8 NW Arkansas 6:10 p.m.

9 NW Arkansas 2:10 p.m.

10 Off

11 Springfield 11 a.m.

12 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

13 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

14 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

15 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

16 Springfield 2:10 p.m.

17 Off

18 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.

21 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.

23 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.

24 Off

25 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

26 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

27 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

28 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

29 Tulsa 6:10 p.m.

30 Tulsa 2:10 p.m.

31 Off

JUNE

1 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

2 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

3 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

4 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

5 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.

6 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.

7 Off

8 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

9 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

10 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

11 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

12 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

13 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

14 Off

15 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

16 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

17 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

18 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.

19 Tulsa 5:30 p.m.

20 Tulsa 2:10 p.m.

21 Off

22 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

23 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

24 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

25 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

26 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

27 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

28 Off

29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

JULY

1 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

2 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

3 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

4 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

5 Off

6 Frisco 7:10 p.m.

7 Frisco 7:10 p.m.

8 Frisco 7:10 p.m.

9 Frisco 7:10 p.m.

10 Frisco 6:10 p.m.

11 Frisco 2:10 p.m.

12 Off

13 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

14 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

15 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

16 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

17 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

18 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

19 Off

20 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

21 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

22 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

23 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

24 Wichita 6:10 p.m.

25 Wichita 2:10 p.m.

26 Off

27 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

28 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

29 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

30 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

31 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

AUGUST

1 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

2 Off

3 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

4 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

5 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

6 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

7 NW Arkansas 6:10 p.m.

8 NW Arkansas 2:10 p.m.

9 Off

10 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

11 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

12 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

13 Springfield 7:10 p.m.

14 Springfield 6:10 p.m.

15 Springfield 2:10 p.m.

16 Off

17 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

18 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

19 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

20 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

21 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.

22 at Frisco 6:05 p.m.

23 Off

24 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

25 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

26 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

27 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.

28 Corpus Christi 6:10 p.m.

29 Corpus Christi 2:10 p.m.

30 Off

31 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

1 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

2 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

3 Wichita 7:10 p.m.

4 Wichita 6:10 p.m.

5 Wichita 2:10 p.m.

6 Off

7 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

8 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.

9 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

10 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.

11 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

12 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.

13 Off

14 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

15 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

16 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

17 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

18 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.

19 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.

