At a glance
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE All times Central
MAY
DATE OPPONENT TIME
4 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
5 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
6 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
7 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
8 NW Arkansas 6:10 p.m.
9 NW Arkansas 2:10 p.m.
10 Off
11 Springfield 11 a.m.
12 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
13 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
14 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
15 Springfield 6:10 p.m.
16 Springfield 2:10 p.m.
17 Off
18 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
19 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
20 at Corpus Christi 6:35 p.m.
21 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
22 at Corpus Christi 7:05 p.m.
23 at Corpus Christi 1:05 p.m.
24 Off
25 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
26 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
27 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
28 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
29 Tulsa 6:10 p.m.
30 Tulsa 2:10 p.m.
31 Off
JUNE
1 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
2 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
3 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
4 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
5 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.
6 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.
7 Off
8 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
9 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
10 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
11 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
12 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
13 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
14 Off
15 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
16 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
17 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
18 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
19 Tulsa 5:30 p.m.
20 Tulsa 2:10 p.m.
21 Off
22 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
23 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
24 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
25 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
26 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.
27 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.
28 Off
29 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
30 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
JULY
1 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
2 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
3 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
4 at Tulsa 7:05 p.m.
5 Off
6 Frisco 7:10 p.m.
7 Frisco 7:10 p.m.
8 Frisco 7:10 p.m.
9 Frisco 7:10 p.m.
10 Frisco 6:10 p.m.
11 Frisco 2:10 p.m.
12 Off
13 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
14 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
15 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
16 at NW Arkansas 7:05 p.m.
17 at NW Arkansas 6:05 p.m.
18 at NW Arkansas 2:05 p.m.
19 Off
20 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
21 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
22 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
23 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
24 Wichita 6:10 p.m.
25 Wichita 2:10 p.m.
26 Off
27 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
28 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
29 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
30 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
31 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
AUGUST
1 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
2 Off
3 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
4 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
5 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
6 NW Arkansas 7:10 p.m.
7 NW Arkansas 6:10 p.m.
8 NW Arkansas 2:10 p.m.
9 Off
10 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
11 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
12 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
13 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
14 Springfield 6:10 p.m.
15 Springfield 2:10 p.m.
16 Off
17 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.
18 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.
19 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.
20 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.
21 at Frisco 7:05 p.m.
22 at Frisco 6:05 p.m.
23 Off
24 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.
25 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.
26 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.
27 Corpus Christi 7:10 p.m.
28 Corpus Christi 6:10 p.m.
29 Corpus Christi 2:10 p.m.
30 Off
31 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
1 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
2 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
3 Wichita 7:10 p.m.
4 Wichita 6:10 p.m.
5 Wichita 2:10 p.m.
6 Off
7 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
8 at Springfield 6:35 p.m.
9 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
10 at Springfield 7:05 p.m.
11 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
12 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
13 Off
14 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
15 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
16 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
17 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
18 at Wichita 6:05 p.m.
19 at Wichita 1:05 p.m.