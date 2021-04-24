ASU leader, wife fund scholarships

Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and his wife Beth Damphousse announced Friday that they have committed $200,000 to fund two scholarship endowments through a planned gift.

The Beth Damphousse Retention Scholarship will be for dependents of full-time ASU staff members as their students enter their sophomore year at the university

The Kelly Damphousse Retention Scholarship is for first-generation college students entering their second year. Kelly himself was a first-generation college student, the first in his family to pursue a college education.

The first scholarships will be awarded in the fall, according to the university's announcement Friday. When the $200,000 endowment is realized, the funds will earn enough to award $8,000 in scholarships -- or eight $1,000 awards -- each year in perpetuity, the university said.

The couple's planned gift comes days ahead of Tuesday's "Day of Giving," a universal date on the calendar when people are encouraged to do something good.

"There has never been a better time to share our desire to continue supporting our Red Wolves and their parents long after we have left this world," the Damphousses said in a statement. "While our past giving to A-State has always been done privately, we hope this announcement will encourage others to consider supporting A-State in the area in which they have the most interest, wherever that may be."