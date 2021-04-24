At the Post

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,500

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $276,155

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,449,873

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,726,028

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Pimlico, 11:40 a.m.; Belmont Park, noon; Lone Star Park, 2:35 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Churchill Downs, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jockey Ricardo Santana and trainer Steven Asmussen teamed up to win three races.

They won the second race aboard Lindsylu ($3.40, $3.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.45; the fifth race with Major Brown ($4.40, $3.00, $2.20), covering 1 mile in 1:38.31; and the seventh race with Raggedy Annie ($6.40, $4.00, $2.40), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.46.

Jockey Luis Quinonez won two races. He won the first race aboard Southern CentsCat ($6.60, $2.80, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.06, and the third race with Presley ($3.60, $2.80, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.50.

LA RENOLETA RETURNS

When the racing world last saw Argentine-bred star La Renoleta, she was crushing allowance opponents last year at Oaklawn in an audition for one of the country's biggest two-turn races for older fillies and mares.

Then, there was an injury. Now, there's a comeback.

Unbeaten La Renoleta (5 for 5) is scheduled to make her first start in over a year in Saturday's seventh race at Oaklawn, a 1-mile allowance, for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

After winning her first four career starts in Argentina, including the Estrellas Distaff (Grade I) in June 2019 -- her last race in South America -- La Renoleta was privately purchased by Kentucky bloodstock agent Peter Bradley III and sent to Asmussen in the United States.

La Renoleta resurfaced in a Feb. 8, 2020, allowance race at 1 1/16 miles and was a 9 ¾-length winner under perennial Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana, earning a solid 89 Beyer figure in her American debut. Bradley said La Renoleta was being considered for Oaklawn's $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap (Grade I) when a minor soft-tissue injury was discovered, prompting a lengthy break from racing.

Bradley assembles racing partnerships, or racing ventures, focusing primarily on fillies. After dipping into South America to privately purchase Chilean-bred filly Dacita, who became a multiple Grade 1 winner in the United States for four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown, Bradley said he began tracking La Renoleta in June 2019 before finalizing a deal roughly three months later.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.