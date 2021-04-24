Blind man arrested on assault charge

Little Rock police arrested a blind man on an accusation that he pointed a gun at a family Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 6:15 p.m. on the 5000 block of West 65th Street where officers contacted Eric Wilson, 32 of Little Rock, the report said.

Wilson, according to witnesses, knocked on the door of a family he knew and pointed a 9mm pistol at the family, telling them to have a family member stop knocking on his door, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held in lieu of $7,500 bond. Wilson is charged with felony aggravated assault.

NLR police seize drugs, arrest man

A man was arrested by North Little Rock police during a search for drug trafficking Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

The department's narcotics unit responded to 5801 Pritchard Road where a search waiver was executed on a room Mark Odom, 40, was staying in, the report said.

Police found 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, pipes, scales and marijuana, according to the report.

Odom was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has a $25,000 bond and is charged with felony trafficking a controlled substance, felony maintaining a drug premises, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.