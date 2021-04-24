Business offers twisting tracks for mini-racers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Every other Saturday evening, the back of Hobby Town in Grand Island is outfitted with a twisting, turning, sloped racetrack set up just for Tamiya Mini 4WD enthusiasts.

Hobby Town employee Kali Lacost helps organize the popular family activity.

"We said we're going to start racing so that families and kids can get into it. I was like, 'OK -- let's get into this.' I think it's fun, too," Lacost said.

The activity has been going on for about two years. Racer and kid-at-heart Rodney Clark has been coming to the Hobby Town Tamiya races for about a year.

Clark races one of each of the three classes: Box Stock, Super Stock and Modified.

"These cars are relatively cheap," he said, estimating a beginner car costs a bit more than $10.

Lacost said there are plenty of options for those who want to race.

"You can do a basic box to get started. You can always add little parts and pieces and get into the other classes that go faster," she said.

Chances are you may not have heard of Tamiya Mini 4WD cars; however, Tamiya racing is a pretty big deal in Japan, Lacost said.

"I've seen a few videos on YouTube, and they have crazy, insane layouts," she said.

Tournaments and meets for Mini 4WD racing are popular events in Japan, including the Mini 4WD Japan Cup, an annual tournament bringing together the best competitors across the nation.

The little speed demons were released in 1982 and made in Japan. Tamiya Mini 4WD vehicles are unique in how simple they are to put together; the models snap together, cement unnecessary. All kits have upgrade parts ("Hop Up" parts), as mentioned by Lacost. Some of the parts can be used to enhance speed; others help maintain stability, like around the tight curves on the track at Hobby Town. Experimentation and innovation are the keys to the race, from double-shaft motors to detachable chassis.

"We put different motors, gears and all that stuff in it," said kid racer Caden Pedrosa, who could be considered a regular at Hobby Town's Tamiya race nights.

Clark said the Tamiya racers have become a community, no matter the skill level.

"If someone needs help with a car there are umpteen people who will jump in and help," he said. "This group of people who come out here and race are all one big happy family."

While the engineering component takes care of one element of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning, art can come into play, too, with participants encouraged to personalize their cars on the outside. Flashes of greens, blacks, reds and blues streaked down and around the twisted track on the Hobby Town track last Saturday.

Clark, Lacost and the rest of the local Tamiya family are a welcoming bunch. Lacost said if someone comes to race night without a car but would still like to give Tamiya Mini 4WD racing a try, she's happy to oblige.

"I let some of the kiddos that didn't have any try them out," she said.

On a typical race night up to 50 cars compete on Hobby Town's track, which is switched up for every race to create new challenges for participants.

"We have a lot of kids, which is nice to see," Clark said.

Young, old or in-between, he said when it comes to Tamiya race night the more, the merrier.

"Come over, sign up and have some fun sometime," Clark said.

Distributed by The Associated Press.

Young racer Tamar Soto snaps a photo of competitors' cars at Hobby Town's Tamiya Mini 4WD race night in Grand Island, Neb. Participants, from beginners, like Soto, to pros who know the ins and outs of every modification, race every other Saturday evening. (Jessica Votipka/The Independent via AP)

Whether racing Tamiya Mini 4WD cars herself, or encouraging others to get involved with the hobby, Hobby Town employee Kali Lacost and her fellow Tamiya enthusiasts are ready to help in Grand Island, Neb. Jessica Votipka/The Independent via AP)