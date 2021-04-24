Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, April 24 Boxing event at Pine Bluff Saturday

Gloves Not Guns will host Boxing Back in the “Bluff,” a Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing event on Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors will open at 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $10 for ringside seats. Masks are required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: Coach Albert Brewer at (870) 329-3875 or Nelson Roberson 501-305-9928.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Raven’s Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must have picture identification.

Turner to participate in national virtual conference

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, will participate in a National Returning Citizens Virtual Conference at 11 a.m. Saturday. Presenters from around the country will include U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis, Democratic congressman of the 7th District of Illinois and an alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The virtual conference is in recognition of National Second Chance Month, and sponsored by the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, Catholic Charities USA, and Prison Fellowship. For free online registration, interested participants may visit nrcvc2021.eventbrite.com.

Talent Hunt Showcase set

The Great Southeast Arkansas Talent Hunt Showcase featuring winners from seven counties will be held at 2 p.m. April 24 at Cotton Boll Stadium at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release. The counties and contestants include Ashley County: Chester Huntsman; Bradley County: Gwendolyn White; Chicot County: the Rev. R.C. Barnes; Cleveland County: Wayne Gross; Desha County: “Desha Three” featuring Kaniyah Davis, Azaria Campbell and Houston Holley; Drew County: Mark Kelly; and Lincoln County: Braden Hunter. Masks are required. If it rains, the showcase will be held in Drew Central School’s Earl Willis Auditorium at Monticello. Bonus concerts will also be held. At 7 p.m. April 23, David Leonard will perform at Weevil Pond. At 12:30 p.m. April 24, the Rodney Block Collective will perform at the UAM footbal field. The concerts are $15 each or $25 for both. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search: The Great Talent Hunt Showcase.

Monday, April 26 Veterans invited to virtual listening session

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will hold a virtual listening session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves. These listening sessions represent an opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure, according to a news release. Veterans and stakeholders may register for CAVHS’ listening session at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Beginning Monday, April 26

Lee Street Lyrical to hold free songwriting workshop, concert

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will sponsor a free songwriting workshop and free concert featuring Lee Street Lyrical. The songwriting class will be held at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Monticello Branch Library of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Library System. Participants can learn how to turn local stories into songs using the Flood of 1927 as an example, according to a news release. The free concert with Lee Street Lyrical will be held April 28 at 5 p.m. at the Monticello Coffee Company.

Wednesday, April 28 VA virtual event to address vaccine hesitancy

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall discussion of covid-19 vaccine access and hesitancy for veterans who are BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color.) The session will be held via WEBEX at 5 p.m. April 28, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to access the event via a link posted April 28 on the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Facebook Page. Veterans may also join the meeting by calling toll-free 1 (404) 397-1596. Use the meeting number (access code): 199 084 6269. Covid-19 vaccinations are now open to all Arkansas veterans, caregivers, spouses, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. Visit https:// www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ to sign up to be contacted or call (501) 257-1978.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcom mercial.com.

Through Wednesday, April 28 Library continues free computer classes

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is offering free computer classes. This basic computer and software training will continue Mondays: April 19 and 26, and Wednesdays: April 21 and 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration is required by calling 534-4802, ext. 140, or online at https://pineblufflibrary.libcal.com.

Thursday, April 29 The Links host legislative update

Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will host Linking with Local Legislators at 7 p.m. April 29 by Zoom. The guest speaker will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, of District 25. The event will provide information on the current legislative session and allow participants to ask questions, according to a news release. Questions may be emailed in advance to PineBluffAR LinksInc@gmail.com or asked in the chat box if time permits. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89552921262?pwd=VktER21oNjE3dnNnUHdqdm-RGRitlZz09 and use meeting ID: 895 5292 1262 and passcode: 792155.

UAPB farm program announces virtual conference

The 11th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually April 29 beginning at 9:25 a.m. The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. Topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption, according to a news release. To register, interested producers should visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05.Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at (870) 571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, Prairie View Extension agent, at (903) 628-6702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu .

Friday, April 30

City holds vaccine clinic for ages 16 and older

People 16 years of age and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Youth ages 16 and 17 can schedule appointments at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php? owner=21601052&appointmentType=21735720. Adults 18 and older may set appointments at https://a p p . a c u i t y s c h e d u l i n g . com/schedule.php? owner=21601052&appointment-Type=21734181. Individuals without internet access may contact any of the following for assistance with scheduling an appointment: Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church, (870) 534-6944; Pine Bluff City Hall,

(870) 730-2145 (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Pine Bluff First Assembly of God, (870) 535-0371 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); First United Methodist Church, (870) 535-0935 (from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.); or Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff clinic coordinator, (870) 643-2383 or send an email to marylddll@yahoo.com. Contact Liddell for further details.

Through Friday, April 30 First Electric accepting scholarship applications

First Electric Cooperative is accepting scholarship applications. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of nine $2,000 scholarships available each year, according to a news release. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and after graduation, they must attend an accredited institute of higher learning in Arkansas on a full-time basis. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application and details, visit online at www.firstelectric.coop/scholarship or contact any First Electric office.

Grand Prairie Decorative Arts on exhibit

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is hosting its Decorative Artsfestival exhibition through April 30 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. All entries can be viewed at www.grandprairiearts.com,according to a news release. Small groups and individuals may visit the center by emailing for an appointment at arts001@centurytel.net. The center and Grand Prairie Arts Council are following guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Details: www.grandprairiearts.com or arts001@centurytel.net.

Saturday, May 1 City to host spring cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host a spring cleanup from 8 am. to noon Saturday, May 1. Volunteers should meet at 8 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 6107 Dollarway Road, to collect supplies and receive cleanup assignments, according to a news release. Participants should provide their own trash-grabbers as those may be limited. Volunteers should also provide their own transportation to cleanup sites throughout the community. Public health safeguards against covid-19 will be implemented at this event.

Tuesday, May 4 Strachota to host vaccine clinic

Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. People ages 16 and older are welcome to attend. Participants should bring their insurance card and photo ID. If people are attending for their second dose, they should bring their vaccination record card, according to a news release. To make an appointment or for more details, people should call the center at (870) 543-6323.

Through Thursday, May 6 White Hall Community Center hosts Tai Chi

The White Hall Community Center is hosting a Tai Chi program for approximately 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 6, according to the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The Tai Chi program is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging. All guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed including social distancing, face masks and health screenings. Registration is required. Details: (870) 879-1440 or ndbates@uams.edu or UAMScentersonaging.org or Facebook/ UAMScaregiving.

Friday, May 7 Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or (870) 541-7210.

Sunday, May 9 Grady Class of 1971 announces 50th reunion

The Grady High School Class of 1971 Reunion Committee invites all its classmates to the 50th class reunion. A Zoom Class Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. May 9, (Mother’s Day), the day of graduation 50 years ago, according to a news release. Classmates should contact Barbara Johnson Wilborn at (501) 888-7812 or Barbara Williams Dixon at (501) 888-6604 to receive the access information for the reunion link. The first stop will be Imagination Hawaii. Participants should grab some bright colors and a “lei” and board the 50 year ride to the Virtual Hawaiian Imagination Excursion. Details: Facebook https://m.facebook.com/grady1971.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18 UAPB co-hosts virtual nutrition conference

A virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education will be held May 18-20. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will each host one day of the conference: TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release. To register or to view the agenda, participants may visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, participants may follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. Details: Teresa Henson, UAPB Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.