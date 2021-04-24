Cardinals handle Goblins 8-2 in softball

FARMINGTON -- Kamryn Uher last faced Harrison on March 20 when the Farmington first baseman was on the short end of a 68-54 loss in the Class 4A State girls basketball finals.

Harrison's been basking in a media frenzy that began with their March run in the Class 4A State girls basketball tournament at Morrilton and continuing beyond the finals throughout the first two months of softball, but they ran into a buzz saw, losing 8-2 at Farmington.

Shayley Treat (2-for-4) homered twice, driving in six runs, Grace Boatright and Remington Adams executed a double play and pitcher Carson Griggs (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 5 strike outs) repeatedly frustrated Harrison by shutting the Lady Goblins down when they had scoring opportunities.

"Carson did a great job in the circle. She pitched herself out of some jams early when we committed three or four errors there in a game, which it was a tight game. They committed a couple also and I think both of us knew what was on the line for tonight's game," said Farmington coach Randy Osnes.

Uher singled into right center with a runner in scoring position to break a scoreless tie in the second inning.

Carson Griggs led off by reaching on an error. She advanced to second on Drew Clifford's sacrifice bunt bringing up Uher who delivered an RBI.

That 1-0 lead held up for several innings behind stalwart Farmington defense including a flyball caught in left field by Reese Shirey and an outstanding double play with catcher Boatright snagging a pop-up with runners at the corners, then throwing to second baseman Adams covering first to catch Fancier cheating off base and unable to get back in time.

Farmington added an insurance run early in the fourth when Carson Griggs helped her cause with a leadoff single into right center. Davidson followed with a single into left center arranging the stage for Clifford's RBI double off the wall doubling the lead to 2-0.

Uher came up next with runners at second and third. She sent a grounder towards third. The infielder tried to tag out Farmington's lead runner, but she got back to third. The hesitation gave Uher a head start, and she beat the throw to first to load the bases.

Shirey came up and hit into a fielder's choice. Harrison got a force-out at the plate, yet the bases remained loaded and Treat knocked a grand slam home run out of the ballpark on a 1-1 pitch.

Four runs crossed the plate and bam -- just like that Farmington led 6-0 stunning the Lady Goblins.

Harrison erased the goose egg with a solo homer by Katie Fleming in the fifth inning. Uher led off the bottom of the sixth with a single into right field and moved to second on Shirey's sacrifice bunt. Treat blasted her second homer of the day over the left field wall extending the Lady Cardinal advantage to 8-1.