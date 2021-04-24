Chiefs trade for offensive tackle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs plugged the biggest hole on their AFC champion roster Friday when they acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from the Baltimore Ravens for a package of draft picks, including the No. 31 overall selection this year.

Both teams announced the trade, which will not become complete until Brown passes a physical.

The Ravens will get the 31st pick Thursday night, along with third- and fourth-round picks this year and a fifth-round pick next year. The Chiefs will get the Ravens' second-round pick next week and a sixth-rounder in 2022.

"Teams continually tweak and update and revise that board, knowing where they can attack it," Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said during a Zoom call earlier Friday. "I think that mid-two-to-early-three area is going to be a hot zone."

Turns out that Day 2 depth was one of the reasons Veach was willing to let go of the No. 31 pick.

The Ravens had been expected to trade Brown since late January, when he took to social media to emphatically state that he was a left tackle rather than right tackle, where Baltimore wanted him to play going forward. And while the trade gives the Ravens two first-round picks, they likely will need to use one of them on a replacement on the right side.

The 24-year-old Brown, a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, has started 42 games and appeared in all 16 each of the past three seasons. He played on the right side his first two seasons but moved to the left after an injury to Ronnie Stanley midway through last season, and did not allow a sack in about 700 snaps at that position.