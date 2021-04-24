Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville offers food pantry Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., will host worship on Sundays at a new time, 10 a.m. We are following social distancing guidelines for a safe and healthy worship experience.

You're also invited to join the BVCC Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. starting May 2 in McKay Hall.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about services and video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and at 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m.. Social distancing is practiced.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790)

GriefShare class is on Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

On April 25, the "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. at the church. The Quilters will meet again on April 28 at 8:30 a.m.

On May 22, there will be a Rod and Custom Car Show at the church. This will be the sixth annual showing of cars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., is operating the FPC Food Pantry as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

For more updates about church activities, go to the church website at www.fpcbentonville.org.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, celebrates worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes worship at the church and online at Google Meet. The church follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 protocols.

For those unable to attend Sunday mornings, the services are available live on the church Facebook page. Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., remains closed for services. You may watch services on You Tube (search Highland Christian BV), our Facebook page, or website, HighlandChristianChurchBV.org

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., has resumed in-person worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required, and seating is limited. Please let us know you're coming by calling the church office. Childcare is available.

You may also watch the service live on our website or our Facebook page.

Be sure to check the church website for news alerts, church calendar, prayer concerns, Sunday bulletins and more. The website is mobile-friendly.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County, 1400 W. Walnut, No. 113, Rogers, will not have a service Sunday, and you are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville for "At the Speed of Trust" with Sarah Osborn.

Find the Zoom link and Order of Service on UUFF's website uufayetteville.org.

Information: 855-1485, uubcar.com.

Unity Church of the Ozarks, 2200 S.E. J St., Bentonville, offers a Little Free Pantry by the front door of the church at 2200 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. Please help yourself when needed and help others by donating.

Unity Church of the Ozarks continues to answer prayer requests. For more information, call 721-2752.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., offers live worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Seating arrangements have been readjusted for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending.

The service is also livestreamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on vimeo.com/user4282704.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The church has decided to continue covid-19 precautions at this time, including asking all to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org.

The church has begun the process of searching for an installed pastor. The Pastor Nominating Committee has been selected and is meeting with liaisons from the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry. The liaisons will guide the Nominating Committee through the process of this search.

FPC choir rehearsals are held each Wednesday. To help maintain distancing, ladies will meet from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and men from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Life can seem cold and lonely for those who have suffered a loss or experienced a crisis. FPC Stephen Ministers are trained to help people through the difficult times of life, providing emotional and spiritual support. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

