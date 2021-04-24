Marriage Licenses

Bryan Speed, 34, and Shannon Ponder, 29, both of Little Rock.

Brendan Doyle, 62, and Karen Dixon, 62, both of Maumelle.

Daniel Lienmann, 29, and Molly Simmons, 25, both of Little Rock.

Cody Zimmerman, 29, and Danica Ordonez, 26, both of Little Rock.

Alex Montez, 64, and Richelle Johnson, 56, both of Little Rock.

James Hoskins, 43, and Mary Warren, 41, both of Sherwood.

Lance Gilbert, 37, and Amber Holmes, 35, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1201 Dorthy Caldwell v. Antonio Caldwell.

21-1203 Josalyn Tillman v. Jeffrey Tillman.

21-1204 Dana Linder v. John Linder.

21-1205 Khuong Nguyen v. Niem Vo.

21-1206 Tony Bishop v. Brandy Bishop.

21-1207 Bryan Bevill v. Flores Bevill.

21-1210 Marcos Johnson v. Ayanna Johnson.

GRANTED

20-2464 Alexandra Tytarenko v. Olexandr Tytarenko.

20-2487 Felecia Huff v. Alvin Huff, Sr.

20-2714 Sandy Hemmitt v. John Burnett.

21-587 Lloyd Cavanaugh v. Lois Dockery.

21-770 Quar Waters-Strong v. Clayborn Waters-Strong.