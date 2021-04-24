Decatur family loses home to fire

DECATUR — A family is lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed the family’s home on School Avenue on April 11.

At around 7:44 p.m., a neighbor working in his yard heard children screaming and went to investigate. When the neighbor approached the home, he found half of the structure engulfed in flames. Eight children ranging in age from preschool through middle school were trapped in part of the house not touched by the fire at the time.

The neighbor pulled the kids out of the house and led them to safety. Shortly after the children were rescued, the rest of the house went up in flames. The only parts of the structure that remained were a few closets, but not much was left to salvage due to smoke and water damage.

Centerton Fire Department was the first on the scene, followed a minute later by the Decatur Fire Department. A second alarm went out shortly after that which brought in additional units from Gravette, Gentry and Highfill.

The blaze was put out just after midnight. At around 4:15 a.m., the Decatur Fire Department was called to put out a few flareups within the structure. Units were called out again around 7 a.m. to fight additional flareups.

The house was destroyed, along with a pickup and several bicycles belonging to the children.

No estimate on the cost of the fire was available, but the family was insured and plans on rebuilding in the near future.

Another neighbor of the McGees opened up a place in his garage for the family to store the few belongings salvaged from the structure.

Another Decatur resident and friend of the family set up a GoFundMe page which, as of April 18, had raised nearly $31,000 for the family of 10.

This is another example of how Decatur residents come together to help their own in times of disaster.

Bob Tharp praised the actions of the Fire Department during the April 12 City Council meeting saying, “I want to thank our Fire Department for its dedication to the city. These guys only get $15 a call and they were up all night and well into the morning putting out flareups at the home. We all, as citizens of Decatur, should take pride in the work that Chief Luker and his department perform to keep the community safe.”

The cause of the fire wasn’t yet determined at press time.

Mike Eckels may be reached by email at meckels@nwadg.com .