Dispose unused medications at drug take-back day today

The Jefferson County sheriff's office, Tri-County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration are participating in the Arkansas Drug Take-Back Day today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community is invited to bring unused medications for safe disposal to the parking lot of Super 1 Foods, 2800 S. Hazel St. People are asked to remain in their vehicles and a deputy or volunteer will retrieve the medications, according to a news release.

They cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. They will accept only pills, capsules or patches. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Drug Take-Back Day partners also include the Arkansas Community Corrections and the Community Empowerment Council Inc., a registered substance abuse prevention provider for Region 12, which includes Arkansas, Cleveland, Grant, Lincoln and Jefferson counties.

"Due to the commitment, dedication and efforts of the law enforcement community and its partners as well as the participation by the citizens, these take-back events continue to be successful above and beyond our expectations," said Tri-County Drug Task Force Commander Capt. Yohance Brunson. "It is better and safer to bring the prescription drugs to us for proper disposal rather than flushing them or throwing them in the trash. You should never flush prescription drugs."

The effort is another opportunity for residents to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs that have gone unused, have expired and/or are unwanted.

"The Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative is a great way for law enforcement and our community to come together in a partnership to address an ongoing public safety and public health issue," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

"It is common to find prescription drugs such as Hydrocodone (Vicodin), Oxycodone (OxyContin), and Fentanyl (Duragesic), just to name a few, in home medicine cabinets. These drugs may have simply been left over from a medical procedure and have gone unused and forgotten about," Wood said.

"Unfortunately, these drugs are also among the highest that are susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Too many people in our community have been directly or indirectly affected by prescription drug abuse and misuse, and this event allows local residents to actively be a part of the solution. Properly disposing of unused or unwanted medications in a safe and secure environment is a critical step in fighting this devastating public safety and public health problem," Wood said.

Drug collection sites in every local community can be found by going to www.dea.gov. Details: www.artakeback.org.