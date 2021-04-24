Ervin chosen as U.S. magistrate judge for Eastern District

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. issued an administrative order on Friday announcing the selection of Edie R. Ervin as the next U.S. magistrate judge to sit on the bench in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Marshall said that Ervin will join the court at the beginning of June after U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth Deere concludes her service on the bench.

Ervin was selected with the help of a merit selection panel of lawyers and members of the public, Marshall said in the order.

Currently, Ervin serves as a law clerk for Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray. She previously served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Eisele and U.S. District Judge James M. Moody.

Ervin, 55, is a 1988 graduate of Hendrix College, earning a Bachelor of Arts cum laude in psychology, Marshall said in the administrative order. She earned a Juris Doctor with high honors in 1993 from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William H. Bowen School of Law, ranking first in her class.

Ervin practiced law for 10 years, first at Williams & Anderson and later at Friday, Eldredge & Clark and has had a broad litigation practice.

For six years, she was a member of the Arkansas Supreme Court's Committee on Model Civil Jury Instructions, ending her service as committee chair. She was recognized in 2015 by Legal Aid of Arkansas with its Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award.

Ervin has also been active in the community, serving on the boards of directors for Camp Aldersgate and its foundation and the Bowen School of Law Alumni Association.

Regarding her selection, Ervin said simply, "I am delighted and honored to take on this role."

Bill Waddell, a partner with the law firm of Friday, Eldredge & Clark, had high praise for Ervin.

"She will be good for the bench, for the attorneys and for the whole state," Waddell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday. "I've been supportive of her from the beginning. I urged her to put her name into consideration and I've been supportive of her all the way through."

Waddell said Ervin's experience and temperament will make her a good fit for the federal bench.

"She always wants to reach the right result," he said. "Even when she was an advocate, she would first get to what she thought was the right result and then decide how to best advocate for the client's best interest consistent with that right result. That's unique. A lot of us try to do that and think we do that, but she really does do that."

Waddell said he believes that Ervin's experience in private practice and as a law clerk make her ideally suited to the federal judiciary.

"She's got a wealth of knowledge and experience," he said. "She has an academic orientation that will serve her well and is of the same caliber of those who are already over there as judges. You get some very good, thoughtful opinions over there at the federal court and she will fit in very nicely there."

Marshall said that Deere will continue to serve on a part-time basis as needed in all kinds of cases that come before the court.

"The Court thanks each person to applied to fill this vacancy," he said in the administrative order. "And the Court discharges the Merit Selection Panel with thanks for its faithful work."

According to the Federal Judicial Center, full-time magistrate judges serve eight-year terms and part-time magistrate judges serve four-year terms. They are appointed to the bench to handle a variety of judicial proceedings, including issuing arrest warrants and summons, conducting preliminary criminal proceedings such as initial appearances and arraignments and accepting criminal complaints.

The position was established by Congress with passage of the Federal Magistrates Act of 1968 to replace the position of commissioner, which was established in the 1790s. According to the Federal Judicial Center, members of Congress and federal judges wanted to establish a uniform criteria for selection and expand the powers that commissioners had to help relieve congestion of the federal court dockets.

In 1976, Congress passed legislation that further defined the magistrates' authority and granted them power to conduct habeas proceedings. In the Federal Magistrates Act of 1979, Congress expanded that authority of magistrates further by granting them consent jurisdiction to conduct civil trials with the consent of all parties and to preside over misdemeanor trials provided a defendant waived his right to trial before a district judge.

Originally selected by the district judges of the court, the 1979 act also provided for merit selection panels to assist in the selection of magistrates.

The Judicial Improvements Act of 1990 changed the office title from magistrate to magistrate judge.